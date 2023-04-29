Eagles select Georgia CB Kelee Ringo with 105th overall pick of 2023 NFL Draft

With the 105th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Georgia CB Kelee Ringo.

The Eagles traded a 2024 third-round pick to the Houston Texans for the 105th pick in this draft, likely assuming their third-round pick in 2024 will be late in the round.

Ringo is probably best known for his pick-six that sealed Georgia's National Championship win over Alabama a couple of seasons ago. He is a big corner at 6'2, 207, and uses that size to his advantage, both in press coverage, on contested catches, and as a tackler. He also has good awareness in zone coverage.

Over the last two seasons, Ringo had 76 tackles, 4 INTs, 15 pass breakups, and a forced fumble. He was a track star in high school, an he ran a 4.36 40 at the Combine. Many thought of him as a potential first-round pick, but he reportedly slid due to character concerns.

While Ringo is gifted with size and athleticism, the knock on him on the field is that he gives up too much separation at times in man coverage. His route recognition will have to improve at the NFL level, but the tools are certainly there, and the Eagles will have plenty of time to groom him for a starting role behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry.



The Eagles have now selected three Georgia defenders in this draft, after picking Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in the first round.

