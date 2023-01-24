Eagles sign five guys (but not for this season)

Over the last week or so, the Philadelphia Eagles have signed five players to futures contracts. Let's blurb them each individually:

• RB Kennedy Brooks: Brooks was a 2022 undrafted free agent signing out of Oklahoma, who rushed 22 times for 75 yards (3.4 YPC) for the Eagles in the preseason. Brooks doesn't have great speed or any obviously elite traits, but he is big back who averaged 7.0 yards per carry in college.



• TE Dalton Keene: Keene was a third-round of the Patriots in the 2020 draft. In 2020, he had 3 catches for 6 yards on 5 targets. He missed the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, and did not make the Pats' 53-man roster in 2022. He did spend five weeks on the Eagles' practice squad this season.



• OT Julian Good-Jones: "JGJ," no relation to "CJGJ," and a better player than his evil twin Julian Bad-Jones, was an Eagles undrafted free agent signing back in 2020. He played for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League in 2021 and 2022.



• OT Jarrid Williams: Williams was an undrafted rookie free agent in 2022 who played seven seasons in college with Houston and Miami, and spent time both with the Eagles and Lions this season.



• S Tristin McCollum: McCollum is a 6'3 corner who was an undrafted rookie free agent of the Texans' in 2022.

