More Sports:

January 24, 2023

Eagles sign five guys (but not for this season)

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Kennedy Brooks Eagles Open Practice 080722 Claggett Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Kennedy Brooks #49 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws the football during an open practice at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on Aug. 7, 2022.

Over the last week or so, the Philadelphia Eagles have signed five players to futures contracts. Let's blurb them each individually:

RB Kennedy Brooks: Brooks was a 2022 undrafted free agent signing out of Oklahoma, who rushed 22 times for 75 yards (3.4 YPC) for the Eagles in the preseason. Brooks doesn't have great speed or any obviously elite traits, but he is big back who averaged 7.0 yards per carry in college.

TE Dalton Keene: Keene was a third-round of the Patriots in the 2020 draft. In 2020, he had 3 catches for 6 yards on 5 targets. He missed the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, and did not make the Pats' 53-man roster in 2022. He did spend five weeks on the Eagles' practice squad this season.

OT Julian Good-Jones: "JGJ," no relation to "CJGJ," and a better player than his evil twin Julian Bad-Jones, was an Eagles undrafted free agent signing back in 2020. He played for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League in 2021 and 2022.

OT Jarrid Williams: Williams was an undrafted rookie free agent in 2022 who played seven seasons in college with Houston and Miami, and spent time both with the Eagles and Lions this season.

S Tristin McCollum: McCollum is a 6'3 corner who was an undrafted rookie free agent of the Texans' in 2022.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles roster

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Penn Live Arts presents the world premiere of 'Mecca is Burning' with the Negro Ensemble Company
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February

Just In

Must Read

Government

Ocean City's new approach to unruly teens could serve as blueprint for other Jersey Shore towns
Ocean City Police Teens

Sponsored

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Mental Health

The NFL has been slow to embrace mental health support for players
NFL Mental Health

Eagles

Reliving the Eagles' playoff win through the eyes of Cowboys, Giants, and Commanders fans
012323GiantsFans

Food & Drink

The Chicken or the Egg prepares to open Marlton location
chicken or the egg marlton opening date

Family-Friendly

Philadelphia Flower Show to feature largest garden displays in its history
Flower Show Entrance Garden

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved