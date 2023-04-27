More Sports:

April 27, 2023

Eagles trade up, select Georgia DT Jalen Carter with 9th overall pick of 2023 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
041623JalenCarter Jordan Prather/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Carter (88)

With the ninth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Carter has an extremely impressive blend of quickness, power, and change of direction, which is why he was regarded by some as the most talented prospect in this draft.

Georgia had three defensive linemen get drafted in the first round of the 2022 draft — Travon Walker (first overall), Jordan Davis (13th overall), and Devonte Wyatt (28th overall) — and many believe that Carter was the best player on that defense. However, his stock took several hits over the past few months, which is why he was available at pick No. 9.

• Late in December, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said on the air that Carter had some character concerns, as transcribed by USA Today

"With Carter, there are some character issues. Does he get along with everybody. What’s he like to deal with in the locker room, those sorts of issues. I know it’s early in the process, but I’m forewarning everybody out there. Carter is going to be a hot-button name when we talk about some of the intangible aspects of it...

“That will be the big discussion. It’s not about his talent, his size or his explosive take off or finishing as a pass rusher, it’s about the character and do we want to bring that guy into the building.”

• In January, Carter was at the scene of a crash in which teammate Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy were killed. He misled prosecutors about his whereabouts when the incident occurred, and later left the NFL Combine to go back to Georgia, where he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing. He received a year of probation, plus a small fine and community service. A longer summary of the situation can be found here.

• In March, he had an ugly performance at Georgia's pro day during which he came in about 10 pounds heavier than expected, and he looked gassed running through drills, shown here:

Every player drafted in the top 10 has talent. The busts tend to lack the mental makeup to succeed in the NFL. The possibility of getting the most gifted prospect in the draft at pick No. 9 is highly intriguing, but not exactly a slam dunk. The Eagles likely believe that they have a strong enough veteran locker room culture that can help Carter maximize his potential.

We'll update with the trade details when they become available.

Update: It only cost a fourth-round pick in 2024.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jalen Carter

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A maintained home in spring

Economic factors that can positively impact your home search this spring
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet presents ‘Coppélia’

The beloved ‘Coppélia’ recaptures audiences

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

DNA from coffee cup links Michigan man to rape at Penn State golf course in 2000, investigators say
Penn State golf course assault

Sponsored

Theatre Exile presents “Abandon” by James Ijames
Limited - Theatre Exile - Abandon Main image

Children's Health

Melatonin gummies often have higher doses than what's listed on their labels, study finds
Melatonin gummies children

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's full first-round 2023 NFL mock draft
042623BijanRobinson

TV

John Mulaney discusses stint at Pennsylvania rehab in Netflix special 'Baby J'
John Mulaney Pennsylvania Rehab Netflix

Food & Drink

Center City Sips returns to Philly bars this summer with discounted cocktails and appetizers
Center City Sips 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved