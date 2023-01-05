More Sports:

January 05, 2023

Kevin Hayes will rep the Flyers in the NHL All-Star Game

It will be Hayes' first-ever All-Star appearance

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers forward Kevin Hayes.

Kevin Hayes will represent the Flyers next month down in South Florida in his first-ever NHL All-Star Game. 

The 30-year-old winger was named to the Metro Division team Thursday night, slating him to skate alongside names like Columbus' Johnny Gaudreau, the Devils' Jack Hughes, and the Capitals' Alex Ovechkin. 

Hayes has nine goals and 23 assists on the season, and was leading the Flyers in points for a while until hitting a rough patch in December when a benching and a subsequent scratching in the middle of the month was followed by a decline in production – he had only a goal and five assists and went -5 for the month. 

This year's initial All-Star rosters were selected by the league, but fans still have a say in deciding the final three players (two skaters, one goalie) in each division. That vote was set to begin later Thursday night with the results being announced on January 19. 

The Flyers are far from the league's hottest team this season, but there are still a couple of names worthy of consideration – winger Travis Konecny led the team in goals (19) and points (37) heading into Thursday night against the Coyotes and goaltender Carter Hart has stood tall in net for the team all season. 

The All-Star Weekend is February 3-4 in Sunrise, Florida. 

MORE: Flyers' John Tortorella on Travis Konecny: 'I'm always looking for him'

