More Health:

September 19, 2019

Philly health department warns of possible Hepatitis A exposure at donut shop

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Hepatitis A
Yumcious Donuts Source/Google Street View

An employee at Yumcious Donuts in Kensington was diagnosed with Hepatitis A, prompting health officials to warn the public about a potential exposure to the virus in August and September 2019.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has issued a warning about a possible Hepatitis A exposure at a donut shop in Kensington.

A case of the infection was confirmed in an employee at Yumcious Donuts, which is located at 3001 Kensington Avenue. The employee also went to the Quick Stop location at the same address, officials said.

Potential exposure to customers would have fallen between the dates of Aug. 20 and Sept. 4. Those who have not had at least two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine in the past are advised to get vaccinated. Those who have had Hepatitis A previously do not need to be vaccinated.

Vaccines can be accessed through healthcare providers or at a local pharmacy.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver that can spread when those who have do not wash their hands thoroughly after using the restroom. This is more common when an individual with the infection prepares food.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A usually develop with two to six weeks after contact with the virus. The illness can range from mild diarrhea and vomiting to more serious cases of jaundice. While most people get better on their own, others can develop a serious illness that requires hospitalization.

Earlier this summer, Philadelphia declared a public health emergency in response to an outbreak of Hepatitis A cases.

The public is advised to take efforts to protect themselves from Hepatitis A and other communicable diseases by washing their hands before eating, using condoms and talking to their regular health care provider about vaccines.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Hepatitis A Kensington Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Behind the scenes of 'Eagles Postgame Live,' where nothing is scripted and the arguments are real
Eagles-postgame-live-2_091919_JS

Science

USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion
Spotted lanternflies wasps china

Prevention

A Philly resident has West Nile virus – Pennsylvania's first case this year
Mosquito West Nile Virus

Eagles

Eagles vs. Lions: 5 matchups to watch
091819RonaldDarby

Food & Drink

Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, 'Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia'
Nick Elmi has new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Adults can go trick-or-treating for wine and snacks at Chaddsford Winery
Adult trick-or-treating at Chaddsford Winery

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved