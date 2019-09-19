Philly health department warns of possible Hepatitis A exposure at donut shop

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has issued a warning about a possible Hepatitis A exposure at a donut shop in Kensington.

A case of the infection was confirmed in an employee at Yumcious Donuts, which is located at 3001 Kensington Avenue. The employee also went to the Quick Stop location at the same address, officials said.

Potential exposure to customers would have fallen between the dates of Aug. 20 and Sept. 4. Those who have not had at least two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine in the past are advised to get vaccinated. Those who have had Hepatitis A previously do not need to be vaccinated.

Vaccines can be accessed through healthcare providers or at a local pharmacy.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver that can spread when those who have do not wash their hands thoroughly after using the restroom. This is more common when an individual with the infection prepares food.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A usually develop with two to six weeks after contact with the virus. The illness can range from mild diarrhea and vomiting to more serious cases of jaundice. While most people get better on their own, others can develop a serious illness that requires hospitalization.

Earlier this summer, Philadelphia declared a public health emergency in response to an outbreak of Hepatitis A cases.

The public is advised to take efforts to protect themselves from Hepatitis A and other communicable diseases by washing their hands before eating, using condoms and talking to their regular health care provider about vaccines.