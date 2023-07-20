More News:

July 20, 2023

Philly suspends evictions by landlord-tenant officer following recent shootings

The court-appointed lawyer and deputies will undergo de-escalation training; members of City Council have renewed calls for reform

By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia's landlord-tenant officer will temporarily stop enforcing evictions following three shootings by deputy officers during eviction lockouts in recent months, court officials said on Wendesday.

Philadelphia's landlord-tenant office will temporarily stop performing evictions following three shootings by deputy officers during eviction lockouts over the last four months, officials said on Wednesday. 

Marisa Shuter, the city's court-appointed landlord-tenant officer, has agreed that she and her deputies will stop enforcing evictions until Philadelphia Municipal Court is sure that each of the contractors has received up-to-date trainings on de-escalation and use of force, Martin O'Rourke, a spokesperson for the court, told WHYY. O'Rourke did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the decision. 

During the pause, landlords still have the option to contact the Sheriff's Office to help enforce evictions. That office does perform some evictions in the city, though the private contractors hired by Shuter carry out many of the lockouts. Other cities tend to rely on the sheriff or other law enforcement officers to carry out evictions, the Inquirer reported. 

The announcement comes after a 33-year-old woman was shot in the leg by a deputy landlord-tenant officer during an eviction at the Grace Townhomes on Tuesday, CBS Philadelphia reported. The woman is in stable condition. Shuter told KYW that the tenant assaulted the property manager and threatened the deputy landlord-tenant officer with a knife before she was shot in the leg. The shooting remains under investigation. It was the third shooting by a deputy landlord-officer during an eviction since March. 

Last month, a deputy landlord-tenant officer shot at a tenant's dog during an eviction in North Philly, though the dog was unharmed. In March, another deputy officer shot a 35-year-old woman in the head during an eviction in Sharswood, prompting scrutiny from elected officials and calls for reform. 

On Wednesday evening, Councilmembers Kendra Brooks and Jamie Gauthier issued a joint statement about Tuesday's shooting, thanking the court for agreeing to temporarily halt evictions. City Council held hearings about the landlord-tenant office earlier this year in the wake of the first shooting, calling for transparency. 

"After three shootings in four months, it has never been clearer that the way Philadelphia carries out evictions is unjustly violent and in need of immediate reform," they said. "We cannot think of any other aspect of our justice system that operates as recklessly, opaquely, and dangerously as the landlord-tenant officer and her private security contractors. We owe it to our residents to bring transparency, accountability, and oversight to this government service. Our neighbors facing eviction should not have to worry about being shot by an untrained private security contractor while they are enduring one of the most traumatic moments of their life." 

Brooks and Gauthier have called on the landlord-tenant office to establish a policy for notifying tenants of the date and time of evictions in order to eliminate unexpected lockouts, guidelines for conducting evictions including protocols for discharging firearms and public accountability through releasing the names of the deputies involved in the shootings and investigating conduct when it occurs. 

Gauthier and Brooks also noted that City Council's investigation into the landlord-tenant office last month found that there is a profit-driven nature to handling evictions, incentivizing contractors to evict "as many people as possible." Shuter collects a fee from landlords for conducting evictions and is not paid by the courts, Gauthier said during the June hearing.

Recent shootings by deputy landlord-tenant officers have also renewed calls for reform by state legislators, who introduced a bill earlier this year to ban the use of private contractors in enforcing evictions. Sens. Nikil Saval and Sharif Street, both of Philadelphia, said in a co-sponsorship memo that the practice does not allow for public oversight. The legislation has been sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee. 

