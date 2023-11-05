Live updates / open thread: Eagles vs. Cowboys

The 7-1 Philadelphia Eagles will host the 5-2 Dallas Cowboys in a kind of important NFC East showdown in Philadelphia, with the opening kick scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

The Eagles will be without four players for this matchup, but they're still probably as healthy as they have been since September. The Cowboys will be without ballhawk cornerback Trevon Diggs, and they are banged up at LT, but they have otherwise had good injury luck so far this season. You can find the full Eagles-Cowboys injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Cowboys capitalize on mistakes better than any team in the NFL, as they led the NFL in takeaways both in 2021 (34 takeaways), and 2022 (33 takeaways). This season, the Cowboys are on a similar pace again, as they have 13 takeaways so far, including four defensive touchdowns. The Eagles should strive to take care of the football in every matchup, but it is especially important against Dallas.



The Eagles are 3-point favorites. Here are our staff writer picks for today, and for the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 9 picks for the entire NFL slate here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.



