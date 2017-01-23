More News:

January 23, 2017

Philly hospital launches gender reassignment surgery program

The program will be under the direction of a board-certified plastic surgeon

By Elisa Lala
PhillyVoice Contributor
Transgender Pride Flag Contributed Art /Wikimedia Commons

The transgender pride flag.

Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia has launched a gender reassignment surgery program for transgender individuals.

The hospital has partnered with Main Line-based board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Kathy L. Rumer, DO, FACOS to offer several types of surgeries focused on gender reassignment for patients transitioning from both female to male and from male to female. The surgeries include those focused on the face, breasts, gender reassignment and more.

Hahnemann is the first academic medical center in Philadelphia to offer such a program. The gender reassignment surgeries will be performed at the hospital after certain requirements are met, including insurance clearances, if applicable.

Anyone seeking more information is asked to call Rumer's office at 1-855-782-5665.

Elisa Lala
PhillyVoice Contributor

