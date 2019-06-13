Meet the new Pet of the Week: House

We bet your home could use a House.

And we're not talking building structure or the brilliant but cranky television doctor, but this House, a gentle Mastiff mix.

Please meet House, our new pet of the week:

Source/Street Tails The perfect pet to lean on.

NAME: House

AGE: 6 years-old

BREED: Mastiff Mix

TEMPERMENT: Sweet, docile, and obedient. He has a basic level of training and has previously lived with both children and other dogs.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO: House is a gentle soul who is eager to put his kennel days behind him and find somewhere comfortable to live the simple life. This well-mannered six-year-old Mastiff Mix requires very little, if you have a warm lap and lots of love to offer he’s your guy! He knows basic commands, is house trained, and is calm and quiet when left alone. Before arriving at STAR House lived in a home with both children and other dogs, and would be a valued addition to any family.

This sweet boy just wants a human to be close to, and will show his appreciation by giving you a gentle leg lean. Adopt House by filling out an application at Streettails.org.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.