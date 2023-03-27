Mike Trout plans South Jersey golf course designed by Tiger Woods

MLB star and South Jersey native Mike Trout revealed plans Monday to build a golf course in Vineland that will be designed in partnership with Tiger Woods.

The upcoming course, dubbed Trout National – The Reserve, was teased in a tweet with an accompanying video showing Trout on a golf course and footage of construction work. Trout, 31, grew up in Millville, not far from where he and TGR Design plan to develop the new course.

The 18-hole, championship golf course is expected to open in 2025 and will be intended for member play. The exact location has not yet been disclosed, but Vineland is about an hour's drive south of Philly.

"It's pretty incredible having a chance to own your own golf course," Trout told Sports Illustrated. "Getting Tiger to design it is crazy. If you had told me before that this would happen one day, I would have said you are crazy. It's more than I ever thought possible."

The Los Angeles Angels center fielder said he began golfing with his father as a teenager while attending Millville High School. He and his wife started pursuing the idea of owning a golf course just before the COVID-19 pandemic. When an earlier plan fell through, Trout reportedly learned of another golf course developer doing work on a site in Vineland. After meeting with the team behind the project, Trout entered a partnership and contacted TGR Design to visit the site.

"(They) loved it. It's surreal. I mean, it's friggin' Tiger!" Trout said. "We talk now. I'm starting to get to know him. I talk to him over the telephone. It's pretty crazy."

TGR Design's overview for Trout National says the "highly strategic" course will be set among rolling hills that connect a former quarry and farmland.

"Undulating green complexes with low-cut surrounds will further emphasize the challenging, yet fun-focused design where risk-reward opportunities will be presented throughout the round to create an ideal match play environment," TGR Design said of the plans. "The unique nature of the course will promote creative shot making and optionality."

The completed site will include include a flexible short course, putting course, practice facilities and a performance center. There also will be a clubhouse, lodging, amenities and a wedding chapel.

Woods' charity and design firm revealed earlier this month that they will open a 30,000-square-foot education center at Philly's historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course, which is undergoing a $65 million renovation in the years ahead.

Trout has long been a desired target for Phillies fans, and he's a devoted follower of the Eagles who has had season tickets for years. Finally, Trout will have an established link back home to call his own.