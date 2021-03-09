More Sports:

March 09, 2021

NBA Power Rankings roundup: Where do the Sixers measure up after first half of season?

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
NBA Philadelphia
team_huddle_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia 76ers huddle before a game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The All-Star Game and first half is in the books. Philadelphia will be well-rested when it hits the floor for a mini-road trip to start the second half of the 2021 NBA season — playing the Bulls in Chicago and then the Wizards in Washington before a nice long home-stand in front of fans next week.

But before we turn the page, where does their impressive, but still a bit inconstant showing from the first 36 games of the season have them measuring up?

Despite having the best record in the Eastern Conference, the Nets — who signed Blake Griffin this past week — and the Bucks each are slotted with better odds of making the Finals, according to Unibet:

Eastern Conference Title Odds

TeamRecordUnibet Odds
Nets24-13+130
Bucks22-14+300
Sixers24-12+550
Celtics19-17+1000
Heat19-18+1200


How do the Sixers weigh in amid the hierarchy of the entire NBA? Here's a look at where they are ranked in various power rankings across the NBA media world (plus their NBA finals odds via Unibet).

NBA Power Rankings

OutletRankTeams ahead
Inquirer.com2ndBKN
ESPN3rdUTA, BKN
The Ringer3rdBKN, UTA
Bleacher Report3rdBKN, PHX
The Athletic4thBKN, PHX, UTA
CBS5thUTA, BKN, PHX, LAL
NBC Sports
6thUTA, BKN, PHX, LAL, MIL 
NBA.com6thUTA, BKN, LAL, PHX, LAC 
Unibet odds6thLAL, BKN, LAC, MIL, UTA


That the Sixers are in the top six across all these rankings is certainly a sign of respect for the team. The Inquirer may be biased, but seeing national outlets like ESPN, The Ringer and BR slotting them in third, behind the Jazz (who they split their two games with) and the Nets (who they also split their two games with) is probably sensible.

It depends on how you power rank, but it also makes a little sense to have Philly behind both Los Angeles teams as well as the Suns — as the Western Conference has six teams with more than 20 wins to the east's three.

According to Tankathon, the Sixers have the sixth easiest schedule remaining in the second half. If they can stay healthy, and perhaps add a reinforcement or two before the trade deadline, it seems reasonable that they will have a chance at securing home court advantage throughout the playoffs with the top seed.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by Unibet, a PhillyVoice.com Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more NBA Philadelphia Unibet Sixers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0
030621TreyLance

Health News

Suburban Philly officials question whether Pennsylvania is distributing COVID-19 vaccines equitably
Moderna Vaccine Vials

Museums

Exhibit celebrating Walt Disney's 100 year anniversary to launch at Philly's Franklin Institute
Franklin Institute - Disney

Boxing

An oral history: Boxing legends recall Ali-Frazier I as ‘Fight of the Century’ turns 50
Ali-Frazier-punch_030721_sipa

Utilities

Philadelphia Water Department extends service shutoff ban until April 2022
Philadelphia Water Department

Holidays

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Philly with these food and drink specials
St. Patrick's Day 2021 in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 34K

FOR SALE! 3 bed, 2.5 bath showplace on a high floor of The Academy House offering highly-coveted private outdoor space and see forever sunrise city views over the city. Features a functional layout with high-end finishes throughout. 1,590 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 1326-42 spruce st 1301

FOR RENT! Fully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with skyline city views. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Spacious bedrooms feature walk-in closets and new floors. 1,209 soft | $3,200/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved