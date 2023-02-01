More Sports:

NFL news: Tom Brady retires, for real this time

The 45-year old is finally retiring after 23 years and some major history against the Eagles.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's hanging them up.

Tom Brady's retiring, for real this time, the now former Buccaneers and Patriots quarterback announced through his social media channels Wednesday morning.

"I'll get to the point right away: I'm retiring, for good," he said. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I just press record and let you guys know first, so it won't be longwinded. I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

"Thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me, my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I can go on forever, there's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing."

The 45-year-old who will inevitably be remembered as one of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks, Brady returned to Tampa Bay for a 23rd season after having second thoughts upon his initial retirement, but it ended up being a strenuous year both on and off the field. 

As far as the Bucs were concerned, a transition to Todd Bowles as head coach and Brady finally showing his age led to Tampa going 8-9. They still won an extremely weak NFC South but were one-and-done against Dallas in the Wild Card round. 

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a three-time MVP, and the face of the Patriots dynasty that spanned nearly 20 years through the 2000s and into the 2010s. And of course, there's some history with the Eagles. 

The Patriots won Super Bowl XXXIX over the Donovan McNabb-Terrell Owens led Birds in 2004, but then it came back around 13 years later in Super Bowl LII, when one of Brady's best performances wasn't enough to top backup Nick Foles and the '17 team on the run of a lifetime. 

Brady's last playoff win also came against the Eagles last year when the Jalen Hurts-Nick Sirianni era was establishing itself, and ironically enough, that team's in the Super Bowl now as he's hanging them up.

