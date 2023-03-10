Report: Eagles have allowed Darius Slay to seek a trade

March 10, 2023
Was Super Bowl LVII Darius Slay's final game as a Philadelphia Eagle?
It looks that way right now.
A report from ESPN's Diana Russini indicates the organization has allowed Slay's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to seek a trade to another team:
The Philadelphia Eagles have allowed Darius Slay's agent Drew Rosenhaus to seek a trade, per sources. The Eagles are still hopeful to find a solution where Slay remains an Eagle.— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 10, 2023
Talk about a Friday news dump.
With All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry hitting free agency, the Eagles could be looking to replace two star corners. Or does this mean Bradberry is more likely to stay? Either way, defensive coordinator Sean Desai's unit is going to look much different in 2023 than the defense did in 2022 under Jonathan Gannon.
Some cap numbers about a Slay trade from our own Jimmy Kempski:
"If that trade is before June 1, you're taking the full $22,409,000 hit in 2023, but you would actually save $3,702,000 on his 2023 cap number of $26,111,000.
If that trade is after June 1, you're taking on $8,611,000 in dead money in 2023, and $13,798,000 in 2024. The immediate savings on the 2023 cap would be $17.5 million."
The Eagles are always making noise! I'm eager to see the reaction from Eagles fans here, as Slay made the Pro Bowl in both 2021 and 2022 as he enters his age 32 season.
A follow-up report from NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark indicates that both Slay and the team are interested in a reworked deal, but cannot agree on the financial terms. The Eagles, in turn, have allowed Slay to look elsewhere:
It’s my understanding Darius Slay would like a new deal. Eagles would like to sign him to new deal & lower his cap number. But they don’t agree on money. I’m hearing Eagles are allowing him to see if there is a better deal with another team but the hope is Slay remains an Eagle pic.twitter.com/U0tob7NLDP— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 10, 2023
