Report: Eagles have allowed Darius Slay to seek a trade

Was Super Bowl LVII Darius Slay's final game as a Philadelphia Eagle?

It looks that way right now.

A report from ESPN's Diana Russini indicates the organization has allowed Slay's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to seek a trade to another team:

Talk about a Friday news dump.

With All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry hitting free agency, the Eagles could be looking to replace two star corners. Or does this mean Bradberry is more likely to stay? Either way, defensive coordinator Sean Desai's unit is going to look much different in 2023 than the defense did in 2022 under Jonathan Gannon.

Some cap numbers about a Slay trade from our own Jimmy Kempski:

"If that trade is before June 1, you're taking the full $22,409,000 hit in 2023, but you would actually save $3,702,000 on his 2023 cap number of $26,111,000.

If that trade is after June 1, you're taking on $8,611,000 in dead money in 2023, and $13,798,000 in 2024. The immediate savings on the 2023 cap would be $17.5 million."

The Eagles are always making noise! I'm eager to see the reaction from Eagles fans here, as Slay made the Pro Bowl in both 2021 and 2022 as he enters his age 32 season.

A follow-up report from NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark indicates that both Slay and the team are interested in a reworked deal, but cannot agree on the financial terms. The Eagles, in turn, have allowed Slay to look elsewhere:

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader