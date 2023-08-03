More News:

Diesel tank leaks 100 gallons of fuel at the Navy Yard

Some of the fuel spilled into the Delaware River, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and Philadelphia Fire Department

Navy Yard oil spill Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to an oil spill at the Navy Yard on Thursday morning, containing the leak around the 26th Street Lift Bridge. The image above is a file photo.

A leaking tank caused a diesel fuel spill at the Navy Yard on Thursday morning, discharging 100 gallons of oil in South Philly.

Firefighters were called to 2101 Constitution Ave. at 9:27 a.m. over a faulty pump at a pump house, a fire department spokesperson said. A hazmat team placed the spill under control roughly 10 minutes later. The company that owns the pump house will be responsible for additional clean-up efforts, the fire department said, but it did not identify that company.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a call about the accident around the same time and also responded to the scene. The team deployed absorbent pads around the 26th Street Lift Bridge to clean up the oil, a USCG representative said. 

Neither the fire department nor the Coast Guard could say exactly how much of the fuel had leaked into the Delaware River, only that some had, but there is no known danger to the public at this time. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has been notified of the incident.

