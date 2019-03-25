Opening day free hotdogs at SOMO SoPhi

The Phillies home opener is this Thursday, March 28, and now there's something more to cheer than just Bryce Harper.

SOMO SoPhi is giving away that staple of the American Pastime, hot dogs, and complimentary Red Bull and Jim Beam tastings on opening day.



The pre-game warmup starts at noon with a visit from the Jim Beam Girls cheer squad.

RELATED: Two to three links go here in H4 and centered. We use | to break up the links

And then the bistro will feature a happy hour at 7 p.m. with Ladies Night drink specials and DJ Eric Bartello spinning some "throwback" tunes.

To get in on the action and make an opening day reservation at SOMO SoPhi visit its website. Or call the restaurant, located at 3101 South 13th Street, at 267-238-2176.

Opening Day free hot dogs at SOMO SoPhi

Thursday, March 28

Festivities start at noon

SOMO SoPhi

3101 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, 19148

267-238-2176