March 25, 2019

Opening day free hotdogs at SOMO SoPhi

Another reason to celebrate the Phillies home opener

By PhillyVoice Staff
Food and Drink Phillies
SOMO SoPhi bar in South Philly Courtesy of/SOMO SoPhi

Inside SOMO SoPhi.

The Phillies home opener is this Thursday, March 28, and now there's something more to cheer than just Bryce Harper. 

SOMO SoPhi is giving away that staple of the American Pastime, hot dogs, and complimentary Red Bull and Jim Beam tastings on opening day.

The pre-game warmup starts at noon with a visit from the Jim Beam Girls cheer squad.  

And then the bistro will feature a happy hour at 7 p.m. with Ladies Night drink specials and DJ Eric Bartello spinning some "throwback" tunes.

To get in on the action and make an opening day reservation at SOMO SoPhi visit its website Or call the restaurant, located at 3101 South 13th Street, at 267-238-2176.

Opening Day free hot dogs at SOMO SoPhi

Thursday, March 28
Festivities start at noon 
SOMO SoPhi
3101 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, 19148
267-238-2176

PhillyVoice Staff

