Pet of the Week: Fizzgig

Fizzgig is the new Pet of the Week! She's four years old and in need of a loving home.

Are you looking for a quirky, loyal companion to join you on your journey to defeat the Skeksis and restore harmony to Planet Thra? We've got just the gal for you!

Meet Fizzgig, a miniature pincher/Chihuahua mix who is sure to be the shard to heal the Dark Crystal inside your heart. Don’t let her size fool you, at just six pounds this little lady has plenty of love to go around.

Fizzgig is at her best when she is receiving lots of human attention, and has made it her goal to find a permanent set of legs to nap on. If her sweet puppy dog eyes aren’t enough to make you melt, her superb under bite will surely do the trick!

She promises to be a devoted companion and will stay by your side (or on your lap) no matter what lies on the road ahead.

So what are you waiting for? Head over to Street Tails Animal Rescue's website and fill out an application to make Fizzgig your tiny but mighty adventure partner today.

