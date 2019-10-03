More Culture:

October 03, 2019

Pet of the Week: Fizzgig

This miniature pincher/Chihuahua mix promises to be a devoted companion

By PhillyVoice Staff
Pet of the Week: Fizzgig Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

Meet Fizzgig! This miniature pincher/Chihuahua mix is ready to be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Fizzgig is the new Pet of the Week! She's four years old and in need of a loving home.

Are you looking for a quirky, loyal companion to join you on your journey to defeat the Skeksis and restore harmony to Planet Thra? We've got just the gal for you!

Meet Fizzgig, a miniature pincher/Chihuahua mix who is sure to be the shard to heal the Dark Crystal inside your heart. Don’t let her size fool you, at just six pounds this little lady has plenty of love to go around. 

Fizzgig is at her best when she is receiving lots of human attention, and has made it her goal to find a permanent set of legs to nap on. If her sweet puppy dog eyes aren’t enough to make you melt, her superb under bite will surely do the trick! 

She promises to be a devoted companion and will stay by your side (or on your lap) no matter what lies on the road ahead.

So what are you waiting for? Head over to Street Tails Animal Rescue's website and fill out an application to make Fizzgig your tiny but mighty adventure partner today.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

PhillyVoice Staff

