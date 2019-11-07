Pet of the Week: Ghoul

Let's meet the new Pet of the Week! This 8-year-old Miniature Poodle mix is in need of a forever home.

A ghoul unlike any seen before was discovered at Street Tails Animal Rescue on Halloween night. Contradicting the tales of ancient folklore, this mythical creature came to the shelter with the hope of finding a loving companion and a place to call home.

Thinking of adopting a dog? Meet this lovable Miniature Poodle mix in need of a loving home.



Confident by nature, she loves to be the center of attention and is overjoyed to return the favor. This little lady is very social and will make a loyal addition to a home with older children and other pets.

Could Ghoul be the one you’ve been waiting for? Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue.

