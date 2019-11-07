More Culture:

November 07, 2019

Pet of the Week: Ghoul

This Miniature Poodle mix can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue

By PhillyVoice Staff
Pet of the Week: Ghoul

Ghoul can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Let's meet the new Pet of the Week! This 8-year-old Miniature Poodle mix is in need of a forever home. 

A ghoul unlike any seen before was discovered at Street Tails Animal Rescue on Halloween night. Contradicting the tales of ancient folklore, this mythical creature came to the shelter with the hope of finding a loving companion and a place to call home.

Pet of the Week: Ghoul

Thinking of adopting a dog? Meet this lovable Miniature Poodle mix in need of a loving home.

Ghoul may be 8 but she certainly doesn’t know it! True to her Poodle roots, Ghoul is bright, attentive and playful. She will happily trot alongside you on a morning jog and makes the ultimate cuddle buddy during chilly autumn nights.

Confident by nature, she loves to be the center of attention and is overjoyed to return the favor. This little lady is very social and will make a loyal addition to a home with older children and other pets. 

Could Ghoul be the one you’ve been waiting for? Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption.

PhillyVoice Staff

