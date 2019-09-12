More Culture:

Pet of the Week: Mary Jane

Bring home your own personal Koosh Ball by adopting this gentle dog from Street Tails Animal Rescue

By PhillyVoice Staff
Pet of the Week: Mary Jane Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

Meet Mary Jane! She's in need of a loving home. Find out how you can adopt her from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Meet our new Pet of the Week!

Her name is Mary Jane and while she's shy and reserved at first, her playful side comes out once she's comfortable. So take some time to get to know her!

Pet of the Week: Mary JaneCourtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

Don't you want to give her a cuddle? Find out how you can adopt Mary Jane from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Mary Jane is an 8-year-old Chow Chow, and while she's been called a lot of things – a black bear, a pom-pom, a lion after an ink factory exploded, the number one supplier of hair for troll dolls – what she's never been called is your typical Chow Chow.

Mary Jane's calm, quiet demeanor is indicative of a lady who has been through a lot during her 8 years on earth. This gentle girl would prefer to be in a home without small children or other pets. Mary Jane would be quite happy to spend the rest of her days relaxing by your side and playing with a squeaky toy. 

Already love her? You can bring home your own personal Koosh Ball by adopting Mary Jane from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

