Pet of the Week: Mary Jane

Meet our new Pet of the Week!

Her name is Mary Jane and while she's shy and reserved at first, her playful side comes out once she's comfortable. So take some time to get to know her!

Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue Don't you want to give her a cuddle? Find out how you can adopt Mary Jane from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Mary Jane is an 8-year-old Chow Chow, and while she's been called a lot of things – a black bear, a pom-pom, a lion after an ink factory exploded, the number one supplier of hair for troll dolls – what she's never been called is your typical Chow Chow.

Mary Jane's calm, quiet demeanor is indicative of a lady who has been through a lot during her 8 years on earth. This gentle girl would prefer to be in a home without small children or other pets. Mary Jane would be quite happy to spend the rest of her days relaxing by your side and playing with a squeaky toy.

Already love her? You can bring home your own personal Koosh Ball by adopting Mary Jane from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

