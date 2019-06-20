Pet of the Week: Effie

This week's Pet of the Week is a young cat who is still, in many ways, a kitten and ready for her forever home.

Here's Effie.

Source/Street Tails Effie is young and a lot of fun.

NAME: Effie

AGE: 1 year-old

BREED: Cat (Domestic Shorthair)

TEMPERAMENT: Effie is a friendly and outgoing young cat. She likes to be around people and isn’t quick to shy away. Her mellow personality will help her easily fit in to any household.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO: Before finding love and shelter at Street Tails Animal Rescue, Effie and her five kittens were found on the street by a good Samaritan. At just one-year-old, Effie is barely much more than a kitten herself, with a playful and good-natured disposition. This petite girl is as beautiful as she is sweet with bright eyes and a striking, shiny black coat. Effie is an affectionate and laidback cat who will make a welcome addition to any household. She enjoys the company of humans of all sizes and does not mind sharing the spotlight with another pet.

To adopt Effie, fill out an application at streetails.org

