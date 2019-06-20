More Culture:

June 20, 2019

Pet of the Week: Effie

Young and friendly, this cat is ready to be yours

Effie.

This week's Pet of the Week is a young cat who is still, in many ways, a kitten and ready for her forever home. 

Here's Effie. 

Effie is young and a lot of fun.


NAME: Effie

AGE: 1 year-old

BREED: Cat (Domestic Shorthair)

TEMPERAMENT: Effie is a friendly and outgoing young cat. She likes to be around people and isn’t quick to shy away. Her mellow personality will help her easily fit in to any household.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO:  Before finding love and shelter at Street Tails Animal Rescue, Effie and her five kittens were found on the street by a good Samaritan. At just one-year-old, Effie is barely much more than a kitten herself, with a playful and good-natured disposition. This petite girl is as beautiful as she is sweet with bright eyes and a striking, shiny black coat. Effie is an affectionate and laidback cat who will make a welcome addition to any household. She enjoys the company of humans of all sizes and does not mind sharing the spotlight with another pet.

To adopt Effie, fill out an application at streetails.org

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.


 

