Barback shot, killed by patron during last call robbery in Germantown

A bar worker was shot and killed Thursday during last call at a Germantown bar.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Thursday as the DelMar Lounge on the 300 block of West Chelten Avenue was set to close and all other patrons had left, the Associated Press reported. That's when the suspect announced a robbery in the bar and drew a gun.

A 54-year-old barback was shot in the chest moments later. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center and died shortly after. The bar employee has not been identified, as of Thursday morning.

The suspect took cash from another bar employee and fled. Police are investigating.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.