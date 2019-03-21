Barback shot, killed by patron during last call robbery in Germantown

March 21, 2019
A bar worker was shot and killed Thursday during last call at a Germantown bar.
The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Thursday as the DelMar Lounge on the 300 block of West Chelten Avenue was set to close and all other patrons had left, the Associated Press reported. That's when the suspect announced a robbery in the bar and drew a gun.
A 54-year-old barback was shot in the chest moments later. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center and died shortly after. The bar employee has not been identified, as of Thursday morning.
Bar back at DelMar Lounge (300 block of Chelten) killed in 2am shooting. #Philadelphia Police say the shooter was a customer who’d been sitting at the bar. Searching for suspect. Live updates on @6abc pic.twitter.com/HpZUrMZZmu— TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) March 21, 2019
#BREAKING: Bar back shot, killed during a robbery at the "Delmar Bar & Lounge" in Germantown. Man who shot the 54yo worker first sat at the bar as a customer. Once the rest of the customers left, he opened fire. @NBCPhiladelphia @PamelaOsborne pic.twitter.com/MWKhLC7lvh— Christine Mattson (@ChristneMattson) March 21, 2019
Gun violence again as @phillypolice here where longtime worker,54, at Delmar Lounge on West Chelten Ave shot in chest at door as he was opening for last customers to leave at 2am closing time. Last man waited for all other customers to leave to hold up bar @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/Aiji2sMKod— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 21, 2019
The suspect took cash from another bar employee and fled. Police are investigating.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.