'Flower Power': What to check out at the 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show

But before stepping into the pass, upon entering the main entrance, onlookers are greeted with this year’s biggest attraction, the Florists’ Transworld Delivery (FTD) World Cup. This is the world’s most prestigious competition in the floral industry. Only held every 4 to 6 years, this is the first competition to take place in the United States since 1985. The competition at this year’s show includes 23 floral designers from 23 different countries.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice A judge takes notes while examining an arrangement from Natalia Zhizhko representing Russia in the FTD World Cup, a prestigious floral design competition.



Judging begins on March 1 and will conclude on Sunday, March 3. Ten semi-finalists will be announced in a private reception on Saturday night and the five finalists will be announced on Sunday. Following another round of judging, the world cup champion will be announced. A total of five mystery challenges will be given to the contestants as they compete for the top prize.

Woodstock…A Renewal of Vows

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice A large display near the entrance to the 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show celebrates the music and style of the 1960's.



Designed by Robertson’s Flower and Events (Glenside, Pa.), “Woodstock…A Renewal of Vows” takes you back to the year 1969. Off to the right of the entrance, this massive design takes you through a Woodstock scene of peace, love, and harmony. It tells the story of a wedding vow renewal, fifty years after Woodstock.

It's all in the details at this exhibit, onlookers can spot a small joint next to a lava lamp - and with the event playing a late 1960s soundtrack - it definitely doesn't get more '1969' than that. This design brings the ‘flower power’ theme to life the most.

Wheel Hunter Hayes Landscape Design

Hunter Hayes Landscape Design (Ardmore, Pa.) designed “The Power Plant,” which restored pieces of an abandoned mill and water wheel to create the ultimate environmental friendly design. It features aquatic plants in a naturalized pond, lush with life, and the working water wheel brings this soothing exhibit full circle.

Kaleidoscope

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice A scene entitled Kaleidoscope by Waldor Orchids from Linwood, NJ at the 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show.







Waldor Orchids (Linwood, NJ) designed “Kaleidoscope" to represent "the diversity of the human race." Through the use of tropical plants and a variety of orchids, this exhibit calls upon you to challenge and see your viewpoint from a different perspective. The mirrors within the display shine a light on how we influence each other.

Happy Together: People & Flowers

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The show covers 10 acres of the PA Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia.



Schaffer Designs' (Philadelphia, Pa.) exhibit shows the connection between flowers and humans. In six different colors, the neon lit floral arrangements speak of six different themes: remember, happy, grow, relax, create, and connect.



"Remember" takes us through warmth and comfort of our childhood with pink. "Happy" is all about “joy and positivity,” marked with yellow to resemble the sunshine. "Grow" is about becoming a better version of ourselves, balanced with the color green. "Relax" represents tranquility in blue, a call to the sky and ocean. "Connect" represents “how we work together through giving and sharing” with the color of courage, red.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Two women pose for a photo near one of the show's 1960's-themed exhibits, Friday, March 1, 2019.

Interactive exhibits to check out:

Butterflies Live! is back this year with more than 1,000 butterflies, over 20 domestic and exotic species are included in the event. A $5 separate ticket is needed to enter the event.

Make and Take will have crafts for the whole family including flower crowns, crystal necklaces, and tie-dye planters. The cost is $10.

Garden Tea will be held everyday at 11:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. A separate ticket is needed for $28.

The 2019 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show will be held from March 2 - March 10. Tickets are available online from $17 to $38. Tickets are also available at the box office for $19 to $42.

