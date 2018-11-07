Philadelphia police officer shot in Kensington





A Philadelphia police officer was shot in Kensington around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officer Paul Sulock, 31, a 10-year veteran assigned to the 24th District, was wounded in the leg after he and his partner encountered two men in an armed altercation in the area of G and Madison streets, police said.

Sulock is listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, where he was taken for treatment of his injuries, police said.

When the two officers attempted to intervene in the confrontation, one of the men shot Sulock in the right leg. Two suspects have been taken into custody.

Sulock was able to apprehend one of the suspects after he had been shot, Police Commissioner Richard Ross told reporters. The other suspect was taken into custody later.

Sulock is married with four children, police said.