April 08, 2019

Sixers launch Kids Club membership for young fans

In partnership with Five Below, the membership gives young basketball fans a bunch of free stuff and access to discounts

"Clap your hands, everybody..."

The 76ers launched a partnership with Five Below on Monday called the Kids Club, which gives young fans access to discounted merchandise and events.

The team announced on Monday that children ages 4 to 14 can sign up for a Kids Club Membership Card for an annual $35 membership fee, according to a press release. 

MORE: Sixers clinched the No. 3 seed, so what now?

Kids will receive gifts like membership lanyards, T-shirts, NBA basketballs, Five Below gift cards, ticket vouchers to the Delaware Blue Coats home games, and discounts in the team store.

Parents will also receive notifications about any Kids Club events in the future and monthly newsletters. You can register your child here.

This is the first NBA team partnership for Five Below, which is based in Center City, Philadelphia.

