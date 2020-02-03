Philly Theatre Week returns for third year with hundreds of performances

Theatre Philadelphia announced the return of Philly Theatre Week from Thursday, Feb. 6, through Sunday, Feb. 16.

Back for a third year, the 11-day festival will include hundreds of performances, as well as workshops, panels and readings. Tickets for the various events will be either free, $15 or $30.



Organizations participating in Theatre Week include the Arden Theatre Company, Wilma Theater, Theatre Exile, Bucks County Playhouse, Walnut Street Theatre, Bearded Ladies Cabaret and Quintessence Theatre Group, among others.

Events will take place everywhere from Center City to the Philadelphia suburbs to South Jersey.

With so much happening during the festival, it may be overwhelming to figure out what to go see. Below are some highlights of Theatre Week, but you also can browse through all the events in the official guide.

• "My General Tubman" ($30) – Making its world premiere, this new play is about the complex journey of Harriet Tubman.

• "Grace for President" ($15) – Kids get an introduction to the electoral system during this family-friendly production. • "Shakespeare in Love" (Free) – At this open mic poetry night, attendees are invited to get up and perform famous love poems. • "King Lear" ($15) – The audience is invited to watch a fresh interpretation of the tragedy by William Shakespeare.

• "Grey Rock" ($15) – This humorous and fantastical play explores how U.S. culture has influenced Palestinian culture.

Thursday, Feb. 6, through Sunday, Feb. 16

Free, $15 or $30 tickets

