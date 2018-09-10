Philly's first Vegan Restaurant Week is happening

This fall's Center City Restaurant Week is quickly approaching, but before it kicks off, Philly's first Vegan Restaurant Week will take place from Sunday, Sept. 16, through Saturday, Sept. 22.

More than 30 restaurants are participating, either by offering a multicourse, vegan menu for $25 or $35, or by offering a special vegan menu item.

There will be things to eat like buffalo cauliflower tacos (Bar Bombón), whiskey prunes (Pumpkin BYOB), barbecue vegan brisket (Second District Brewing), orange "chicken" stir fry (Branch & Bourbon), artichoke cakes with crab fries (American Sardine Bar) and spaghetti squash with black bean meatballs (Front Street Café).



Check out exactly what each spot will offer here.

A portion of the proceeds from the week will be donated to the Peace Advocacy Network, a Philadelphia-based organization that promotes living a vegan lifestyle.

Sunday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 22

Multiple restaurants in Philadelphia

