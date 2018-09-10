More Events:

September 10, 2018

Philly's first Vegan Restaurant Week is happening

Even if you're not vegan, these dishes sound good

By Sinead Cummings
Bar Bombón.

This fall's Center City Restaurant Week is quickly approaching, but before it kicks off, Philly's first Vegan Restaurant Week will take place from Sunday, Sept. 16, through Saturday, Sept. 22.

More than 30 restaurants are participating, either by offering a multicourse, vegan menu for $25 or $35, or by offering a special vegan menu item.

There will be things to eat like buffalo cauliflower tacos (Bar Bombón), whiskey prunes (Pumpkin BYOB), barbecue vegan brisket (Second District Brewing), orange "chicken" stir fry (Branch & Bourbon), artichoke cakes with crab fries (American Sardine Bar) and spaghetti squash with black bean meatballs (Front Street Café).

Check out exactly what each spot will offer here.

A portion of the proceeds from the week will be donated to the Peace Advocacy Network, a Philadelphia-based organization that promotes living a vegan lifestyle.

Vegan Restaurant Week

Sunday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 22
Multiple restaurants in Philadelphia

Sinead Cummings
