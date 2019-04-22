More Culture:

April 22, 2019

PHOTOS: The 88th annual Easter Promenade

Henri David emceed the event for the 27th time

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Parades Easter
Dillon - 88th Annual South Street Easter Promenade HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Councilman Mark Squilla, Henri David and Mayor Jim Kenney wave to people at the 88th Annual South Street Easter Promenade, April 21, 2019.

The 88th annual Easter Promenade was held, Sunday, April 21. A record crowd came out to watch the promenade down South Street to the Headhouse Square on 2nd Street. 

Radio hosts Patty Jackson of WDAS, Mina Say What of Boom Philly, Marilyn Russell from WOGL, and Robert Drake from WXPN were the panel judges for the Best Dressed for Easter competition. 

Jeweler Henri David emceed the event for the 27th time, and said this was the best dressed crowd to come out for the event in years.

Dillon - 88th Annual South Street Easter PromenadeHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

A record-breaking crowd at the 88th Annual South Street Easter Promenade, April 21, 2019.


Dillon - 88th Annual South Street Easter PromenadeHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Lisa Bundy, Lourdes Nineles and Lucia Bartuska at the 88th Annual South Street Easter Promenade, April 21, 2019.


Dillon - 88th Annual South Street Easter PromenadeHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Radio personality Mina Say What, (center), along with her mom, (left), at the 88th Annual South Street Easter Promenade on April 21, 2019.


Dillon - 88th Annual South Street Easter PromenadeHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Alex Holley of Fox 29 rode in the parade, as her family Sharyn Holley, Grandpa Holley and Glenn Holley cheered her on at the 88th Annual South Street Easter Promenade, April 21, 2019.

Dillon - Easter ParadeHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Judges Marilyn Russell of WOGL and Robert Drake from WXPN approve of James Brennan's Easter finest at the 88th Annual South Street Easter Promenade, April 21, 2019.


Dillon - 88th Annual South Street Easter PromenadeHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Young ladies participate in the Best Dressed at the 88th Annual South Street Easter Promenade, April 21, 2019.


Dillon - 88th Annual South Street Easter PromenadeHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

The judges chose Jeremiah Carbello as best dressed boy, posing here with Emcee Henri David, at the 88th Annual South Street Easter Promenade, April 21, 2019.


Dillon - 88th Annual South Street Easter PromenadeHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Six-month-old baby girls Cienn and Cinai Gutzmore were honored with the Best Dressed Baby Award at the 88th Annual South Street Easter Promenade, April 21, 2019.

Dillon - 88th Annual South Street Easter PromenadeHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Sean Morris took home the prize for Best Dressed Man at the 88th Annual South Street Easter Promenade, April 21, 2019.


Dillon - 88th Annual South Street Easter PromenadeHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Laurie Ney, with Ava won as the best dressed pet at the 88th Annual South Street Easter Promenade, April 21, 2019.


HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

