June 04, 2019

PHOTOS: La Festa Italian Street Festival

A highlight was the spaghetti eating contest

Joe Rossetti, center, won $100 for finishing in first place in the spaghetti eating contest. Sonshine Pennington won $50 for second place and Oriana Rossi won $30 for third place at the La Festa Italian Street Festival, June 2, 2019, on East Passyunk Avenue.

Despite rainy conditions Sunday, festival goers strolled several blocks of East Passyunk Avenue for the La Festa Italian Street Festival, which featured food vendors, crafts and breweries. 

There were also two stages with live entertainment, with attendees dancing in the street. There was a family fun center with carnival games, bungee jumping for the kids and a "train" for family rides. 

The highlight of the day was the spaghetti eating contest, where 8 contestants had to eat a half pound of spaghetti with their hands behind their backs. Proceeds from the event will go to Filitalia International and The History of Italian Immigration Museum. Filitalia International and Foundation and the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District hosted the event.


The festival began in 2010 with the aim of honoring Festa della Republica (Italian National Day), and replicating the festivities that take place in Italy on the holiday each year.


Nina Forman, Rich Shemp and Sam Marrone wearing Stogie Joe shirts at the La Festa Italian Street Festival, June 2, 2019 on East Passyunk Avenue.


Sarah Montano of Nomad Pizza at the La Festa Italian Street Festival, June 2, 2019, on East Passyunk Avenue.


Marco Capone Feeding his dog Bella a meatball at the La Festa Italian Street Festival, June 2, 2019, on East Passyunk Avenue


La Festa Italian Street Festival included a spaghetti eating contest with 8 contestants, June 2, 2019, on East Passyunk Avenue.


Ghraem Haeen, of Water Gun Fun, Inc. drives Pam Zenzola, Board chair of the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District, at the La Festa Italian Street Festival, June 2, 2019, on East Passyunk Avenue.


Maria and Marko share their Piña Colada with their dog Ralph at the La Festa Italian Street Festival, June 2, 2019, on East Passyunk Avenue.


Sean and Daniel Burke at the La Festa Italian Street Festival, June 2, 2019, on East Passyunk Avenue.




