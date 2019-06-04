PHOTOS: La Festa Italian Street Festival

Despite rainy conditions Sunday, festival goers strolled several blocks of East Passyunk Avenue for the La Festa Italian Street Festival, which featured food vendors, crafts and breweries.

There were also two stages with live entertainment, with attendees dancing in the street. There was a family fun center with carnival games, bungee jumping for the kids and a "train" for family rides.

The highlight of the day was the spaghetti eating contest, where 8 contestants had to eat a half pound of spaghetti with their hands behind their backs. Proceeds from the event will go to Filitalia International and The History of Italian Immigration Museum. Filitalia International and Foundation and the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District hosted the event.





The festival began in 2010 with the aim of honoring Festa della Republica (Italian National Day), and replicating the festivities that take place in Italy on the holiday each year.



