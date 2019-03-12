More Culture:

March 12, 2019

PHOTOS: Sixers Youth Foundation Gala

Dr. J, Alan Iverson and Wyclef Jean were in attendance

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Wyclef Jean on stage with members of the audience at the Sixers Youth Foundation Gala, March 11, 2019 at Fillmore Philadelphia.

The Sixers Youth Foundation held its 4th annual fundraiser, "Evening on the Court," Monday, March 11, at the Fillmore Philadelphia. The sold out crowd mixed and mingled with the team's players, coaches, executives, and legendary alumni including Allen Iverson and Dr. J. 

There were fun activities including a basketball throw, players participating in karaoke, a silent auction and a performance by Wyclef Jean. 

Over $1 million was raised in an effort to help generate funds that positively impact the lives of young people in the Greater Delaware Valley.

Here are some photos from the event.

The sold out crowd at the Sixers Youth Foundation Gala, March 11, 2019 at Fillmore Philadelphia.


Sixers CEO Scott O'Neil and Sixers personality and emcee Christian Crosby, at the Sixers Youth Foundation Gala, March 11, 2019 at Fillmore Philadelphia.


The newest Sixers Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic stand next to a portrait created in a matter of minutes by performance painter David Garibaldi, at the Sixers Youth Foundation Gala, March 11, 2019 at Fillmore Philadelphia.


Allen Iverson and Dr. J at the Sixers Youth Foundation Gala, March 11, 2019 at Fillmore Philadelphia.


Andrew Simmons, Max Pestronk and Zac Pestronk with Sixers mascot Franklin at the Sixers Youth Foundation Gala, March 11, 2019 at Fillmore Philadelphia.


Sam Aktan, Furkan Korkmaz and Alp Aktan at the Sixers Youth Foundation Gala, March 11, 2019 at Fillmore Philadelphia.


Slim McClinton and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Milles, at the Sixers Youth Foundation Gala, March 11, 2019 at Fillmore Philadelphia.



