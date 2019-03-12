PHOTOS: Sixers Youth Foundation Gala

The Sixers Youth Foundation held its 4th annual fundraiser, "Evening on the Court," Monday, March 11, at the Fillmore Philadelphia. The sold out crowd mixed and mingled with the team's players, coaches, executives, and legendary alumni including Allen Iverson and Dr. J.

There were fun activities including a basketball throw, players participating in karaoke, a silent auction and a performance by Wyclef Jean.

Over $1 million was raised in an effort to help generate funds that positively impact the lives of young people in the Greater Delaware Valley.

Here are some photos from the event.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice The sold out crowd at the Sixers Youth Foundation Gala, March 11, 2019 at Fillmore Philadelphia.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Sixers CEO Scott O'Neil and Sixers personality and emcee Christian Crosby, at the Sixers Youth Foundation Gala, March 11, 2019 at Fillmore Philadelphia.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice The newest Sixers Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic stand next to a portrait created in a matter of minutes by performance painter David Garibaldi, at the Sixers Youth Foundation Gala, March 11, 2019 at Fillmore Philadelphia.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Allen Iverson and Dr. J at the Sixers Youth Foundation Gala, March 11, 2019 at Fillmore Philadelphia.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Andrew Simmons, Max Pestronk and Zac Pestronk with Sixers mascot Franklin at the Sixers Youth Foundation Gala, March 11, 2019 at Fillmore Philadelphia.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Sam Aktan, Furkan Korkmaz and Alp Aktan at the Sixers Youth Foundation Gala, March 11, 2019 at Fillmore Philadelphia.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Slim McClinton and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Milles, at the Sixers Youth Foundation Gala, March 11, 2019 at Fillmore Philadelphia.



