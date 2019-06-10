More Health:

June 10, 2019

New Jersey man dies of rare tick-borne Powassan virus

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Ticks
Adult Deer Tick Lyme Disease 05142019 Photo by Scott Bauer/U.S. Agricultural Research Service

An adult deer tick (Ixodes scapularis).

An elderly Sussex County man died last month after suffering from the effects of a rare virus transmitted by deer ticks.

The county division of health confirmed an investigation of the man's death this week as a second case of the infection — known as Powassan virus — was reported in Sussex County.

While the county did not identify the victim or definitely say he was killed by Powassan virus, the man's daughter came forward to the New Jersey Herald to confirm the diagnosis.

Dianne Rude said her father, 80-year-old Armand Desormeaux, of Hampton, died May 16 at Newton Medical Center. An infectious disease doctor confirmed that Desormeaux had Powassan virus after a testing was completed by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

The CDC says many people who become infected with the virus don't develop symptoms. An incubation period can take up to a month before patients are impacted by sudden havoc on the central nervous system. In serious cases, patients can develop encephalitis or meningitis.

Rude said her father had been relatively healthy for his age up until he started experiencing disturbing symptoms — uncontrollable tremors, loss of verbal skills and inability to move his limbs. 

Desormeaux reported that he'd been bitten by a tick while gardening around April 15, but said he removed it and didn't think much of it because he saw no rash or mark. 

Powassan virus is carried by deer ticks and woodchuck ticks. People who have other medical conditions are more susceptible to the virus than those who are healthy and while the virus is generally not fatal, many surviving patients are left with neurological symptoms for the rest of their lives.

There have only been about 75 cases of Powassan virus in the United States over the last 75 years, ten of them fatal since 2008. Only one other person in New Jersey, a Warren County woman who became infected in 2013, has died from the virus.

Officials said the second individual infected with the virus in Sussex County is now at home recovering.

As tick season enters full swing, those spending time outdoors are advised to take precautions against bites and check themselves after activities that may leave them exposed.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Ticks Sussex County New Jersey Insects

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA Mock Draft roundup: Washington's Matisse Thybulle linked strongly to Sixers
061019-MatisseThybulle-USAToday

TV

Patti LaBelle to perform on 'Good Morning America' live broadcast in Philly
Patti LaBelle GMA

Broadway

Tony Awards: 'Hadestown' wins best musical, Bryan Cranston wins again for best actor
Bryan Cranston Tony Awards

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Mapping the Phillies biggest needs for help at the trade deadline
Andrew-McCutchen_042019_usat

Wellness

Why hitting the snooze button could be harmful to your health
Snooze Button Flickr 06062019

Transportation

SEPTA releases 25 new electric buses for South Philly routes
SEPTA releases 25 electric buses

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved