There’s a buzzy new LaCroix-like CBD drink on the market

As 2018 slowly begins to round out, one might be able to condense the top wellness trends of the year into a canned beverage – one filled with cannabidiol (CBD), adaptogens and sparkling water, like LaCroix.

Oh wait, someone actually already did that. It’s called Recess and it’s on the market now.

According to Bon Appetit, Recess, a NYC-based company that launched in October, is “a LaCroix-esque sparkling-water drink infused with CBD and adaptogens (herbs that help your body adapt to stress).” It’s worth noting that Recess isn’t the first CBD drink, but it’s certainly the first to perfectly combine millennial wellness obsessions.

“Not tired, not wired. Recess is a sparkling water infused with hemp extract and adaptogens for balance and clarity,” is the brand’s catchphrase of sorts. The drink, which comes in three millennial-hued colors like Peach Ginger, Pom Hibiscus and Blackberry Chai uses ginseng, L-theanine, and Schisandra — the adaptogen power team — to help boost brain power, immunity and reduce stress. The non-psychoactive cannabis compound, CBD, comes in to reinforce the adaptogens and create a calm, but focused feeling – without the "high."