November 06, 2018

There’s a buzzy new LaCroix-like CBD drink on the market

It’s filled with adaptogens, too

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
One of Recess' three flavors, Peach Ginger.

As 2018 slowly begins to round out, one might be able to condense the top wellness trends of the year into a canned beverage – one filled with cannabidiol (CBD), adaptogens and sparkling water, like LaCroix.

Oh wait, someone actually already did that. It’s called Recess and it’s on the market now.

According to Bon Appetit, Recess, a NYC-based company that launched in October, is “a LaCroix-esque sparkling-water drink infused with CBD and adaptogens (herbs that help your body adapt to stress).” It’s worth noting that Recess isn’t the first CBD drink, but it’s certainly the first to perfectly combine millennial wellness obsessions.

RELATED READ: Skip the grocery store, here's how to DIY your own dried fruit

“Not tired, not wired. Recess is a sparkling water infused with hemp extract and adaptogens for balance and clarity,” is the brand’s catchphrase of sorts. The drink, which comes in three millennial-hued colors like Peach Ginger, Pom Hibiscus and Blackberry Chai uses ginseng, L-theanine, and Schisandra — the adaptogen power team — to help boost brain power, immunity and reduce stress. The non-psychoactive cannabis compound, CBD, comes in to reinforce the adaptogens and create a calm, but focused feeling – without the "high."


As for the taste, Bustle tested out the water, reporting that:

“Peach Ginger tastes kind of like your favorite peach tea, only bubbly, while Blackberry Chai tasted 'like Christmas,'and that’s a direct quote from basically everyone who tried it. Pom Hibiscus tastes like pomegranate and citrus, which Bustle editors were divided on. If you’re craving a soda, this probably isn’t going to hit the mark for you, but if you’re into kombucha, you might be a fan of Recess. (The bubbliness is also probably most similar to a kombucha, and less fizzy than some other sparkling waters that you may be used to.)”

Recess bills itself as “an antidote to modern times,” a slogan you’ll find on each can. So, if you’re looking for a calm, yet focused way to escape from daily life, your can score a six-pack variety pack of Recess for $30 or $39.99 for an eight-pack of one flavor. You can place your order here and they’ll ship the case right to your door.

CBD and adaptogen-filled sparkling water — who would have thought!

