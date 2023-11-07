Report: Carson Wentz to sign with the Rams

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston.

After an incredible start to his career in Philadelphia, including a near-MVP season in 2017, Wentz tore up his knee in a game against, well... the Rams. It was downhill from there, as Wentz watched Nick Foles win a Super Bowl in his place the rest of that season, followed by a couple of injury-plagued seasons in 2018 and 2019. He was benched for Jalen Hurts during the Eagles' dreadful 2020 season.

Wentz successfully forced a trade to Indianapolis during the 2021 offseason, but the Colts traded him to Washington after one disappointing season that did not result in a playoff berth. His lone season with the Commanders was even worse, as he was outplayed by Taylor Heinicke, and released the following offseason.

The Rams will be Wentz's fourth team in four years. He will back up veteran Matthew Stafford. Given Stafford's recent injury history, there's a decent chance Wentz will play at some point. The Eagles already played the Rams this season, a 23-14 win in L.A. It is unlikely that the Eagles will face them again, as the Rams are 3-6 and unlikely to make the playoffs.

