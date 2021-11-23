Report: Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett in advance of Eagles matchup

When the Philadelphia Eagles face the New York Giants this Sunday, they'll have to prepare for an offense that is no longer led by Jason Garrett, who was fired on Tuesday, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Garrett was often criticized for running a bland scheme, and in 2020 the Giants' offensive production was among the worst in the league:

Giants offense: 2020 Stat Rank Points per game 17.5 31 Yards per game 299.6 31 Yards per play 5.0 29 Red zone TD percentage 46.3% 31 First downs per game 18.6 31 Third down percentage 36.4% 29 Yards per pass attempt 5.9 29 Turnovers 22 T-20



It didn't improve much in 2021:

Giants offense: 2021 Stat Rank Points per game 18.9 25 Yards per game 322.8 23 Yards per play 5.2 24 Red zone TD percentage 44.4% 32 First downs per game 19.3 25 Third down percentage 37.3% 24 Yards per pass attempt 6.8 24 Turnovers 14 T-17



The Giants' offensive ineptitude was on full display on Monday Night Football in a game in front of a national audience in which the Giants had some truly awful moments that were being widely mocked on Tuesday. For example:

According to Leonard, Freddie Kitchens will likely take over as the Giants' offensive playcaller. Kitchens was Cleveland's offensive coordinator in 2018, and the their head coach in 2019. His offensive rankings those seasons:

Freddie Kitchens Yards Points Giveaways 2018 (Browns) 13 20 22 2019 (Browns) 22 22 26



This move is probably bad news for the Eagles. Garrett's offense was bland, bad, and predictable, whereas Kitchens' version will at least be something of a mystery.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader