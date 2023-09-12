Report: Jets fear torn Achilles for QB Aaron Rodgers

In the aftermath of the New York Jets' Monday Night Football win over the Buffalo Bills, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that the team fears a torn Achilles for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which would end his season.

Rodgers was hurt on just his fourth snap of the season, on a sack by Leonard Floyd.

Rodgers will have an MRI on Tuesday. Typically with torn Achilles injuries, team doctors already know when it's a tear and the MRI serves as little more than a formality. We'll update as more information is made available.

Of course, this news is relevant to the Eagles because they play the Jets in New Jersey Week 6. To be determined if the Jets sign a free agent quarterback like Carson Wentz or try to coax someone like Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, or Philip Rivers out of retirement, but the Jets' current backup quarterback is Zach Wilson, who has a career record of 8-14 as a starter, with 16 career TD throws and 19 INTs. Wilson was 14 of 21 for 140 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT in relief of Rodgers Monday night.

Assuming the worst, no matter what the Jets do, going from Aaron Rodgers to whomever is still available is certain to be a significant downgrade.

The Jets came into the 2023 season as perhaps the most hyped team in the NFL after their signing of Rodgers and subsequent appearance on HBO's "Hard Knocks." The loss of Rodgers is devastating to their hopes of competing for a Super Bowl, and any team that has the Jets on their schedule should benefit from his absence.

