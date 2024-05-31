With Pride, Roots Picnic and bike rides, here are this weekend's road closures

Here's your guide to navigating the roads this weekend:



Independence Dragon Boat Regatta: Saturday

@IDBRPhilly/via Facebook @IDBRPhilly/via Facebook The Independence Dragon Boat Regatta kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday.



The Philadelphia Dragon Boat Association hosts 102 teams as they race in three 500-meter heats along the Schuylkill River. The 17th annual event begins at 8 a.m.

• Kelly Drive will be closed from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. Traffic will be detoured through Fairmount Park.

• Spectators will be redirected to Strawberry Mansion Drive for parking.



Roots Picnic : Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Jake Katznelson/For PhillyVoice Jake Katznelson/For PhillyVoice This year's Roots Picnic includes Nas, Jill Scott, Questlove and more.



The music festival at the Mann Center, with André 3000, Jill Scott and Lil' Wayne, will be held Saturday and Sunday. But the event's festivities start Friday night with the Roots Picnic Con, which features panels on financial health, music and more. Some closures began as early as May 20 to accommodate venue construction and will go into next week.

• States Drive between Belmont Avenue and the Avenue of the Republic is closed until 6 a.m. June 6.

• South Concourse Drive between Belmont Avenue and 52nd Street is closed until 6 a.m on June 7.

• Avenue of the Republic between Belmont Avenue and 52nd Street is closed until 6 a.m. on June 7.

• North Georges Hill Drive between Belmont Avenue and 52nd Street is closed until 8 a.m. on June 7.

Philadelphia police and other public safety officials may make additional closures as needed.

Pride Festival: Sunday

Provided Image/Kory Aversa PR Philly's Pride event features a march and street festival in the Gayborhood.

This year's event, with the theme of "Be You," includes a street festival and march starting at 11 a.m. at 6th and Walnut streets. Road closures begin long before that though. From 5 a.m. to about 9 p.m. on Sunday, the following roads will be closed:

• Juniper Street from Walnut Street to Cypress Street.

• Cypress Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street.

• 13th Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street.

• 12th Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street.

• Quince Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street.

• Locust Street from Juniper Street to 11th Street.

• Pine Street from Juniper Street to 11th Street.

• Spruce Street from Juniper Street to 11th Street.

• Chancellor Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street.

• St. James Street from 13th Street to 12th Street.

• South Camac Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street.

• Irving Street from Juniper Street to 13th Street.

• Schubert Alley from South Camac Street 12th Street.

• Manning Street from South Camac Street to 12th Street.

Philadelphia Bike-a-Thon/via Facebook Philadelphia Bike-a-Thon/via Facebook Riders for the American Cancer Society's Bike-A-Thon start at Independence Mall and head across the Ben Franklin Bridge.



The American Cancer Society's yearly bike ride starts in Philadelphia and goes into the Pine Barrens in New Jersey. From 5:45 a.m.-8 a.m. on Sunday, the following roads will be closed: