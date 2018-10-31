More News:

October 31, 2018

SEPTA to start charging for parking at all Regional Rail stops

Seven lots, currently free, will be converted to paid lots in 2019

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - SEPTA Regional Rail

A Philadelphia-bound SEPTA Regional Rail Train at the East Falls Station, Tues. Oct. 17, 2017.

SEPTA is converting all seven of the remaining free Regional Rail parking lots to paid lots, starting in 2019. 

The stops will be the Woodbourne, Bristol, Wissahickon, Ivy Ridge, Miquon, Conshohocken, and Levittown stations, according to the Inquirer

To pay for parking — which will jump from $1 per day and $20 monthly to $1.25 a day and $25 monthly — riders will be able to use debit and credit cards, cash and newly-installed SEPTA kiosks that accept SEPTA fare cards and Key cards. 

This will add 1,500 new parking spaces to the existing 25,000 spaces that generated more than $4.8 million in revenue for SEPTA, the Inquirer reported.

