Six Eagles players earn Pro Bowl nods

The NFL announced the NFC and AFC Pro Bowl rosters, and six Philadelphia Eagles players made the cut. There was one significant snub.

Below are the Eagles who made it, in order of previous appearances:

• RT Lane Johnson (sixth Pro Bowl): Johnson remains an elite offensive tackle, even at 34, and in 2024 he had one of the strongest seasons of his outstanding career.

• RB Saquon Barkley (third Pro Bowl): Duh. Barkley leads the NFL with 2005 rushing yards, and if the Eagles' Week 18 matchup against the Giants were meaningful, he probably would have broken Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record, which has stood since 1984.

• LG Landon Dickerson (third Pro Bowl): This is Dickerson's third consecutive Pro Bowl nod. Dickerson is obviously a very good starting LG, but if there's one player from this list who surprises me a little it's him. For what it's worth, PFF has Dickerson down for 5 sacks allowed this season.



• DT Jalen Carter (first Pro Bowl): Carter doesn't have eye-popping stats, but he has been a menace all season on the interior, despite facing constant double teams. I wondered if he'd make it because Pro Bowl voters often don't look beyond the stats, but they got this one right.

• LB Zack Baun (first Pro Bowl): Baun is fourth in the NFL in tackles (151), and he's second in forced fumbles (5). He has also been surprisingly good in coverage, especially for a converted edge rusher.

• C Cam Jurgens (first Pro Bowl): Jurgens has been smart, tough, and athletic, just like his mentor Jason Kelce, and there were no obvious issues with the Eagles' line calls, which was a concern heading into the season.



Snubs

• LT Jordan Mailata: The NFC tackles that made the Pro Bowl were Lane Johnson, as noted above, as well as the Lions' Penei Sewell and the Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs. Those guys are all worthy, but Mailata still had an exceptional season, even if he missed four games. He should have made the Pro Bowl last year, and he had a strong argument once again this year. The AFC's OTs aren't as good:

There's still a decent chance that Mailata could be named to the All-Pro team.

Alternates (per the team website)

First alternates:

• WR A.J. Brown

• LT Jordan Mailata

• CB Quinyon Mitchell

• EDGE Josh Sweat

Second alternates:

• QB Jalen Hurts

Third alternates:

• CB Darius Slay

• LS Rick Lovato

Fourth alternates:

• CB/PR Cooper DeJean

• P Braden Mann

Fifth alternates:

• K Jake Elliott

• EDGE Brandon Graham

• ST Kelee Ringo

Of course, the Eagles hope that none of their Pro Bowlers actually participate in the Pro Bowl and are instead preparing to play in the Super Bowl.

