Honeygrow begins selling its sauces in stores and online

Honeygrow has bottled four of its signature sauces so customers across the country can re-create the fast-casual restaurant's stir-fry offerings at home.

The Philadelphia-based chain is selling 8-ounce bottles of spicy garlic, red coconut curry, garlic butter and sesame garlic sauces for $5.49 each as part of its "hg at Home" line. The sauces can be purchased in Honeygrow restaurants, through the chain's app or on online to be shipped anywhere in the United States.

The spicy garlic and red coconut curry sauces are both vegan and gluten free, and the sesame garlic sauce is vegan.

Recipe cards are included with each online order to give customers some stir-fry suggestions. Other uses for the sauces recommended by Honeygrow include as a marinade for grilling meats or vegetables, topping for burgers and sandwiches, dipping sauce for fries or vegetables, salad dressing or pasta sauce. The "hg at Home" line also includes noodles and salad dressings.

Provided Image/Food Shelter PR Honeygrow's sesame garlic sauce is one of four signature sauces that the Philly-based chain is now selling.

"Over the years, we've heard from so many customers who've either moved away from their local Honeygrow and miss our signature stir-fry flavors or those who want to experiment with the sauces in their kitchens," Justin Rosenberg, Honeygrow's founder and CEO, said in a release. "Now you can order a bottle of your favorite sauce by itself or with your lunch, dinner, or catering orders to try at home, no matter where you live."

The first Honeygrow opened in Center City in 2012. Since then, Honeygrow has expanded to more than 55 locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Ohio, Maryland, Massachusetts and Virginia.