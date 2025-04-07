More Culture:

April 07, 2025

Honeygrow begins selling its sauces in stores and online

The stir-fry chain offers nationwide shipping for 8-ounce bottles of spicy garlic, red coconut curry, garlic butter and sesame garlic.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Shopping
honeygrow signature sauces Provided Image/Food Shelter PR

Honeygrow is selling bottles of its four signature sauces online, and they can be shipped anywhere in the U.S.

Honeygrow has bottled four of its signature sauces so customers across the country can re-create the fast-casual restaurant's stir-fry offerings at home.

The Philadelphia-based chain is selling 8-ounce bottles of spicy garlic, red coconut curry, garlic butter and sesame garlic sauces for $5.49 each as part of its "hg at Home" line. The sauces can be purchased in Honeygrow restaurants, through the chain's app or on online to be shipped anywhere in the United States. 

MORE: Chefs from Mawn, Her Place Supper Club and Royal Sushi & Izakaya named James Beard Award finalists

The spicy garlic and red coconut curry sauces are both vegan and gluten free, and the sesame garlic sauce is vegan.

Recipe cards are included with each online order to give customers some stir-fry suggestions. Other uses for the sauces recommended by Honeygrow include as a marinade for grilling meats or vegetables, topping for burgers and sandwiches, dipping sauce for fries or vegetables, salad dressing or pasta sauce. The "hg at Home" line also includes noodles and salad dressings.

honeygrow sesame garlic sauceProvided Image/Food Shelter PR

Honeygrow's sesame garlic sauce is one of four signature sauces that the Philly-based chain is now selling.


"Over the years, we've heard from so many customers who've either moved away from their local Honeygrow and miss our signature stir-fry flavors or those who want to experiment with the sauces in their kitchens," Justin Rosenberg, Honeygrow's founder and CEO, said in a release. "Now you can order a bottle of your favorite sauce by itself or with your lunch, dinner, or catering orders to try at home, no matter where you live."

The first Honeygrow opened in Center City in 2012. Since then, Honeygrow has expanded to more than 55 locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Ohio, Maryland, Massachusetts and Virginia.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Shopping Philadelphia Restaurants Honeygrow Sauces

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future
Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Reggie Jackson's childhood home in Wyncote to be demolished next week

Reggie Jackson Home

Sponsored

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Limited - Temple HEalth Lung - Article

Nature

Adventure Aquarium to open new Kaleidoscope Cove exhibit with 'rare marine life'

adventure aquarium kaleidoscope cove

Wellness

Feeling FOMO for something that's not even fun? It's not the event you're missing, it's the bonding

FOMO Anxiety

Food & Drink

Parks on Tap expands schedule for 2025

Parks on Tap 2025

Phillies

Phillies bullpen success relying a lot on heat from José Alvarado

Jose-Alvarado-Phillies-closer_040425

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved