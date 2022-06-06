More Events:

June 06, 2022

Honeygrow to celebrate 10th anniversary with free honeybar and new menu items

The Philly-based eatery opened a new restaurant in Quakertown on Friday, with two more on the way in Willow Grove and Hamilton, New Jersey

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Honeygrow
Honeygrow Celebration Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Honeygrow is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Tuesday, June 14 by giving away free honeybars at all of its locations nationwide. Guests can use the promo code 'birthday' when ordering in-person at the kiosk to claim the promotion.

Honeygrow — the Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant — is celebrating its 10th anniversary by giving away free dessert-based "honeybars" at all of its locations nationally on Tuesday, June 14. 

Guests looking to check out the restaurant's anniversary deal are encouraged to check out any of the suggested honeybar selections, or create their own using Honeygrow's fresh-made ingredients. All guests have to do to receive the promotion is use the promo code "birthday" while ordering at the in-restaurant kiosk. 

MORE: Summer Ale Fest at Philadelphia Zoo to feature more than 100 craft beers, live music and food trucks

"I can't believe it has already been ten years since we made that first stir-fry at our 16th Street spot," said Justin Rosenberg, founder and CEO of Honeygrow. "Ten years is a significant milestone for any company and if not for the passion and dedication of our customers in supporting us through so much, we simply would not be here." 

Honeygrow, which first opened on 16th Street in Center City in 2012, has since expanded throughout the Philadelphia region, with additional stores in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts and Virginia. The restaurant's signature stir-fry dishes, salads and yogurt and granola-based desserts have become a mainstay for the small food chain. 

Some popular honeybars include the traditional fruit and granola honeybar; the Cobbler honeybar, made with maple yogurt, apples, streusel crumble and whipped cream; the Apple Pie honeybar, made with roasted apples, streusel crumble, candied pecans, whipped cream and wildflower honey; and the Brownie Crumble honeybar, made with grapes, strawberries, milk chocolate chips, brownie crumbles, whipped cream and clover honey. 

Honeygrow BirthdayJason Varney/Honeygrow

Honeygrow opened its first location on 16th Street in Philadelphia in 2012. Since then, the fast-casual restaurant serving stir-fry, salad and yogurt-based desserts has expanded to 27 locations in five states.


"When I opened the first Honeygrow on 16th Street in Philadelphia in 2012, the idea of what we have achieved was a dream. Having that dream come true while serving the incredible communities that have welcomed and supported Honeygrow over the last ten years is a very humbling feeling," said Rosenberg. "As we look to the future with exciting growth locally and in new markets, we will always have a special place in our hearts for the city of Philadelphia." 

Honeygrow is also using its 10th birthday to release its new summer menu, with two new dishes. Rosenberg said that one of the new items pays homage to Honeygrow's hometown origins. The Spicy Chicken Cheesesteak Stir-Fry is made with roasted chicken, egg white noodles, mushrooms, spicy cherry peppers, shaved parmesan, cheese whiz and garlic au jus. 

The Cheesecake honeybar is made with strawberries, blueberries, streusel crumble and cheesecake filling. It's available with the June 14 promotion.

All birthday celebrations begin when stores open on Tuesday, June 14 and continue until close, while supplies last. You can find your nearest regional Honeygrow location here.

Honeygrow's 10th Birthday Celebration

Tuesday, June 14, 2022
All day | Free honeybar with promo code "birthday"
Various locations

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Honeygrow Philadelphia Restaurants Food Desserts Anniversaries Pennsylvania

Videos

Featured

Limited - WPSI SEPTA

Program recruiting for training and job opportunities as SEPTA bus operators
Purchased - Grandmother and granddaughter laughing and embracing at home

Seven ways to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and other dementia

Just In

Must Read

Crime

3 people dead, at least 11 others injured after shooting on South Street
South Street Shooting

Sponsored

Program recruiting for training and job opportunities as SEPTA bus operators
Limited - WPSI SEPTA

Health News

Reports of melatonin ingestion in children have risen significantly in recent years
Melatonin CDC Study

Phillies

5 awards from the Phillies' series sweep over the Angels
Rob-Thomson-Phillies-06032022-UST

Books

Three takeaways from 'Here's the Deal,' Kellyanne Conway's memoir about the Trump administration
Kellyanne Conway Memoir

Food & Drink

Summer Ale Fest at Philadelphia Zoo to feature more than 100 craft beers, live music and food trucks
Summer Ale Fest

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved