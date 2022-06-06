Honeygrow to celebrate 10th anniversary with free honeybar and new menu items

Honeygrow — the Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant — is celebrating its 10th anniversary by giving away free dessert-based "honeybars" at all of its locations nationally on Tuesday, June 14.

Guests looking to check out the restaurant's anniversary deal are encouraged to check out any of the suggested honeybar selections, or create their own using Honeygrow's fresh-made ingredients. All guests have to do to receive the promotion is use the promo code "birthday" while ordering at the in-restaurant kiosk.

"I can't believe it has already been ten years since we made that first stir-fry at our 16th Street spot," said Justin Rosenberg, founder and CEO of Honeygrow. "Ten years is a significant milestone for any company and if not for the passion and dedication of our customers in supporting us through so much, we simply would not be here."

Honeygrow, which first opened on 16th Street in Center City in 2012, has since expanded throughout the Philadelphia region, with additional stores in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts and Virginia. The restaurant's signature stir-fry dishes, salads and yogurt and granola-based desserts have become a mainstay for the small food chain.



Some popular honeybars include the traditional fruit and granola honeybar; the Cobbler honeybar, made with maple yogurt, apples, streusel crumble and whipped cream; the Apple Pie honeybar, made with roasted apples, streusel crumble, candied pecans, whipped cream and wildflower honey; and the Brownie Crumble honeybar, made with grapes, strawberries, milk chocolate chips, brownie crumbles, whipped cream and clover honey.



Jason Varney/Honeygrow Honeygrow opened its first location on 16th Street in Philadelphia in 2012. Since then, the fast-casual restaurant serving stir-fry, salad and yogurt-based desserts has expanded to 27 locations in five states.

"When I opened the first Honeygrow on 16th Street in Philadelphia in 2012, the idea of what we have achieved was a dream. Having that dream come true while serving the incredible communities that have welcomed and supported Honeygrow over the last ten years is a very humbling feeling," said Rosenberg. "As we look to the future with exciting growth locally and in new markets, we will always have a special place in our hearts for the city of Philadelphia."

Honeygrow is also using its 10th birthday to release its new summer menu, with two new dishes. Rosenberg said that one of the new items pays homage to Honeygrow's hometown origins. The Spicy Chicken Cheesesteak Stir-Fry is made with roasted chicken, egg white noodles, mushrooms, spicy cherry peppers, shaved parmesan, cheese whiz and garlic au jus.

The Cheesecake honeybar is made with strawberries, blueberries, streusel crumble and cheesecake filling. It's available with the June 14 promotion.

All birthday celebrations begin when stores open on Tuesday, June 14 and continue until close, while supplies last. You can find your nearest regional Honeygrow location here.

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

All day | Free honeybar with promo code "birthday"

Various locations