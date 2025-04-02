Chefs from Mawn, Her Place Supper Club and Royal Sushi & Izakaya named James Beard Award finalists

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday revealed the finalists for the 35th anniversary of its culinary awards, and the list includes a bar and three chefs from Philadelphia.

This year's local nominations are Jesse Ito, of Royal Sushi & Izakaya, and Amanda Shulman, of Her Place Supper Club, for best chef in the Mid-Atlantic region. Phila Lorn, of Mawn, is up for emerging chef. And the Lovers Bar at Friday Saturday Sunday is nominated for outstanding bar.

Ito was recognized for his work at the Queen Village restaurant that serves Japanese pub food and has a chef's counter experience. He was nominated in the same category each of the last two years and was previously named a semifinalist for rising star chef of the year (now emerging chef) four years in a row. He'll be facing off against Shulman, of the reservation-only Center City hotspot, who was nominated in the emerging chef category two years ago.

Lorn is the chef at the BYOB Cambodian noodle house that took Kalaya's former space in the Italian Market two years ago. Though he became a first-time restaurant owner with Mawn, Lorn has worked at Will BYOB, Stock Fishtown, Barbuzzo and Mighty Bread Co.

Center City's Friday Saturday Sunday won the James Beard Award for outstanding restaurant in 2023, its Lovers Bar is helmed by lead bartender Paul MacDonald. The menu includes a "wheel of spirits" called the Carousel in which you spin to choose a cocktail.

The list of semifinalists was announced in January, and included eight chefs and six restaurants from Philly and the surrounding suburbs. Among the local semifinalists that didn't make it to the next round include Fishtown's Kalaya, which had been up for outstanding restaurant two years after chef Nok Suntaranon won best chef in the mid-Atlantic region for her Southern Thai kitchen.

Philadelphia earned four big wins at the 2023 James Beard Awards but struck out last year. The James Beard Foundation will host its Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago on June 16.