Instant observations: Sixers must be responsible with Tyrese Maxey's minutes

The Sixers reached the midway point of their 2024-25 regular season on Sunday night, as they completed their road back-to-back in short-handed form against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Doc Rivers and the surging Milwaukee Bucks.

After only having 10 players available on Saturday night as they came up short against the Indiana Pacers, the Sixers were down another in Milwaukee, as Andre Drummond was out due to "injury recovery" the night after returning from an extended absence caused by a left toe sprain. The Sixers sidelined in this one were -- once again, I will need to take a deep breath here -- Drummond, Joel Embiid, Caleb Martin, KJ Martin, Paul George, Guerschon Yabusele, Kyle Lowry and Jared McCain.

Antetokounmpo dominated the first quarter before the Sixers responded with a strong run to pull ahead in the opening minutes of the second. Milwaukee battled back, then staged a late run to break even in the frame and carry a nine-point lead into halftime. Once again, the Sixers earned credit by hanging around for as long as they could, never relenting in pursuit of an upset. But once again, they just did not have the requisite manpower to win.

The Sixers are losers of six straight games. Here is what stands out following Sunday's 123-109 defeat:

Maxey's workload cannot get out of control

It is understandable that Sixers head coach Nick Nurse feels compelled to do whatever he can to steal wins with a team that is now 11 games under .500 for the first time since its disastrous 3-14 start. But even for a coach who has at times been infamous for the massive minutes totals he has given to key players, these unusual circumstances should require a change in thinking.

Folks can debate whether or not riding a team's best players until the wheels fall off -- or in hopes that the wheels never fall off -- is the optimal strategy for short-term gains. But with a team on pace to go 30-52 at the halfway mark of the season and a future to worry about, even the 24-year-old Tyrese Maxey, a player powered by energy, should have his workload managed moving forward.

Maxey entered Sunday night averaging 37.7 minutes per game in 33 appearances. And that figure -- already third-highest among all NBA players -- would be higher if not for a three-game stretch in which he played under a minutes restriction after returning from his hamstring injury in November.

Prior to the game in which he suffered that injury, Maxey averaged 41.0 minutes per game in the Sixers' first six contests. He missed the next six games, returned and had the restriction lifted after his first three games back. Entering Sunday, the Sixers had played 24 games since then -- Maxey appeared in 23 of them, averaging 38.7 minutes across those games.

When Embiid and George are in and out of the lineup so frequently and games feel within reach, it is hard to expect Nurse to worry about Maxey's minutes skyrocketing, especially given his track record of durability. But Maxey, who once again logged heavy minutes in both legs of a back-to-back this weekend, must have his long-term welfare protected.

Adem Bona shows more flashes in first NBA start

Bona had the best game of his short NBA career on Saturday night in Indianapolis, scoring 11 of his career-high 12 points in the first half, providing endless energy and surviving a brief injury scare. With Drummond and Yabusele both out, Nurse had no choice but to give Bona his first starting nod as a professional. Backing up Bona at center was two-way big Pete Nance, who the team waived earlier this month and then brought back five days ago.

Despite struggling at the free throw line -- Bona only made two of his six free throw attempts in the first half -- the No. 41 overall pick in last June's NBA Draft continued to impress. Bona could begin receiving consistent minutes in short order if the Sixers ultimately pivot to a youth movement around the league's trade deadline on Feb. 6. It could prove to be an extremely valuable experience if so, as Bona needs as many chances as he can get to become familiar with NBA speed and learn how to cut down on his difficulties with foul calls.

Speaking of, Bona predictably struggled as the team's primary defender of Antetkounmpo, who drew three fouls on the UCLA product in the first half alone. Still, Bona's highlight plays on both ends of the floor are so incredibly tantalizing. His combination of ground coverage and power at his size is intimidating for opposing players. For the second straight night, Bona watched the seas part after faking a dribble hand-off en route to an emphatic slam:

After a practice earlier this month, Bona discussed the surreal nature of playing against so many NBA players he admired growing up. Antetkounmpo was the name he said stood out above the rest. Now, he has plenty of intimate experience against the two-time NBA MVP.

Nance looks to space the floor in NBA cameo

Nance, 24, has already played far more than the Sixers could have ever anticipated -- particularly since his return to the team a handful of days ago. The most obvious takeaway from Nance after four appearances with the team: he views himself as a stretch big and has confidence spotting up when teams pack the paint as Milwaukee did in this one.

Bobby Portis blocked a Nance three-point attempt in the first quarter, but Nance rebounded his first shot of the game and ended up knocking down a triple when given another chance:

Nance missed three consecutive long-range tries in the remainder of the first half. To his credit, the Northwestern product battled down low and added one more triple in the fourth quarter.

Nance, listed at just 230 pounds, does not have the size or strength of a prototypical center. On this night, though, he was Nurse's only option.

Up next: The Sixers will conclude their three-game road trip on Tuesday night when they face reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets.

