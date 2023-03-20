More Sports:

March 20, 2023

Report: Sam Cassell has 'drawn interest' for Temple's head coach opening

Sixers assistant head coach Sam Cassell is reportedly 'drawing' interest for the open Temple's men's basketball head coaching job.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Sam-Cassell-Joel-Embiid-Sixers Darren Yamashita/USA Today Sports

Sixers MVP candidate Joel Embiid and assistant coach Sam Cassell.

Aaron McKie is out as Temple's men's head basketball coach, but another Philadelphia hoops figure is reportedly "drawing interest" from the school for the new opening. Sixers assistant coach Sam Cassell's name is being thrown out there, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto:

Cassell was an All-Star during his playing career and won three NBA championships. He's been a part of Doc Rivers' Sixers staff since he arrived in Philadelphia in 2020. Cassell previously worked with Rivers as an assistant during Rivers' stint as the head coach of the Clippers. Cassell played for Rivers on the Celtics' 2008 title team, too. 

With the Sixers playing as well as they ever have during the Rivers era and with a chance to even finish with the league's best record this season, I'm sure we'll here more about Cassell's head coaching candidacy, whether that's at the college level or across the NBA. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Aaron McKie Temple Sam Cassell

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Beautiful luxury home on sunny day

If you are re-entering the homebuying market in 2023, you may be rewarded
Limited - Online Gambling Main Image

Betting on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania 2023

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA fails to get federal funding, puts stop to King of Prussia rail line project
KOP Line Canceled

Sponsored

All Star Labor Classic is April 16
Limited - All Star Classic

Opioids

Can eating poppy seeds affect drug test results? An addiction and pain medicine specialist explains
Poppy seeds drug tests

Phillies

Trea Turner leads the World Baseball Classic in home runs
Trea-Turner-World-Baseball-Classic-Semfinals-Team-USA-Home-Run

TV

'Bel-Air' will return for a third season on Peacock
bel-air season 3 peacock

Food & Drink

Sip cookie milkshakes at P'unk Burger to support local Girl Scout troop
girl scout cookie milkshake

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved