Report: Sam Cassell has 'drawn interest' for Temple's head coach opening

March 20, 2023
Aaron McKie is out as Temple's men's head basketball coach, but another Philadelphia hoops figure is reportedly "drawing interest" from the school for the new opening. Sixers assistant coach Sam Cassell's name is being thrown out there, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto:
76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell has drawn interest from Temple University for its head coaching job, @hoopshype has learned. At this time, however, Cassell is focused on helping the Sixers compete for a championship. Cassell has interviewed for NBA head coaching jobs in the… https://t.co/WHYxGJKScY— Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) March 20, 2023
Cassell was an All-Star during his playing career and won three NBA championships. He's been a part of Doc Rivers' Sixers staff since he arrived in Philadelphia in 2020. Cassell previously worked with Rivers as an assistant during Rivers' stint as the head coach of the Clippers. Cassell played for Rivers on the Celtics' 2008 title team, too.
With the Sixers playing as well as they ever have during the Rivers era and with a chance to even finish with the league's best record this season, I'm sure we'll here more about Cassell's head coaching candidacy, whether that's at the college level or across the NBA.
