Report: Sixers owner Josh Harris reaches deal to buy NFL's Washington Commanders

Sixers owner Josh Harris looks like he will soon have an NFL franchise to his name as well, and an Eagles division rival at that.

Per Sportico, Harris has reached an agreement in principle to buy the Washington Commaders from current owner Dan Snyder for a reported $6 million, which, upon completion, would entrust the beleaguered franchise to a bidding group that also includes Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Harris' name has been floated around Commanders sale rumors for a while now – and the prospect of NFL ownership for even longer – and late last month, was reported to be lining up what appeared to be the now accepted $6 million bid.

Harris is a Maryland native and grew up a fan of the Washington franchise, but the pending deal definitely has weird optics around it considering his Sixers ownership and the Commanders being an NFC East rival to Philadelphia, along with his ownership of the NHL's New Jersey Devils, a rival to the Flyers.

Harris and the rest of Sixers' ownership group have also been polarizing figures around the area of late because of their push to build an arena in Center City and the potential impact it could have on the surrounding community.

There also exists the thought that Harris might be spread too thin and his commitment to the Sixers could wane. However, our own Kyle Neubeck reported the following last month:

On the subject of Harris' commitment to the Sixers, a source familiar with the situation who spoke to PhillyVoice said that a successful bid would have no negative impact on the operations of any other team in Harris' portfolio, and that Harris remained committed to delivering a championship to Philadelphia. Taking ownership of the Commanders is viewed as an additive move.

