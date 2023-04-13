More Sports:

April 13, 2023

Report: Sixers owner Josh Harris reaches deal to buy NFL's Washington Commanders

Sixers owner Josh Harris has reportedly reached an agreement in principle to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders for $6 billion, per Sportico.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Josh_Harris_2_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

Philadelphia 76ers Owner Josh Harris courtside during a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Wells Fargo Center on January 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Sixers owner Josh Harris looks like he will soon have an NFL franchise to his name as well, and an Eagles division rival at that. 

Per Sportico, Harris has reached an agreement in principle to buy the Washington Commaders from current owner Dan Snyder for a reported $6 million, which, upon completion, would entrust the beleaguered franchise to a bidding group that also includes Lakers legend Magic Johnson. 

Harris' name has been floated around Commanders sale rumors for a while now – and the prospect of NFL ownership for even longer – and late last month, was reported to be lining up what appeared to be the now accepted $6 million bid. 

Harris is a Maryland native and grew up a fan of the Washington franchise, but the pending deal definitely has weird optics around it considering his Sixers ownership and the Commanders being an NFC East rival to Philadelphia, along with his ownership of the NHL's New Jersey Devils, a rival to the Flyers. 

Harris and the rest of Sixers' ownership group have also been polarizing figures around the area of late because of their push to build an arena in Center City and the potential impact it could have on the surrounding community. 

There also exists the thought that Harris might be spread too thin and his commitment to the Sixers could wane. However, our own Kyle Neubeck reported the following last month:

On the subject of Harris' commitment to the Sixers, a source familiar with the situation who spoke to PhillyVoice said that a successful bid would have no negative impact on the operations of any other team in Harris' portfolio, and that Harris remained committed to delivering a championship to Philadelphia. Taking ownership of the Commanders is viewed as an additive move.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Washington Commanders NFL Dan Snyder Josh Harris

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet presents ‘Coppélia’

‘Coppélia’ is a high-spirited ballet for the family, set to Angel Corella’s original choreography
Limited - All Star Classic

All Star Labor Classic is April 16

Just In

Must Read

Government

City Hall to conduct study of proposed 76ers arena and its potential impact
Sixers arena study

Sponsored

Philly High Schoolers: What they need to know about graduation this year
Limited - SDP - David

Addiction

White House gives xylazine unprecedented 'emerging threat' designation
Xylazine Emerging Threat White House

Sixers

Ranking every Sixers power forward ever
Charles-Barkley-Sixers)041323_USAT

Media

Franklin Institute digital video series nominated for 'People's Voice' Webby Award
franklin institute webby award

parties

Walk the red carpet during a ritzy springtime party at Stratus Rooftop Lounge
Stratus Spring Awakening

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved