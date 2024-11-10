Sixers-Hornets preview: What you need to know

The Sixers have returned home after an 0-3 West Coast road trip, and before hosting a pair of Eastern Conference powerhouses, they will welcome the Charlotte Hornets to town on Sunday evening.

Here to break down all things Hornets -- from their building block pieces to a player who could be of interest to the Sixers -- is Brian Geisinger, co-host of the Buzz Beat Podcast. Brian also covers college basketball for 24/7 Sports and his own Substack. Brian has a lot of experience covering Duke basketball, so we'll ask him about his experiences watching Sixers rookie Jared McCain in college, too:

MORE: Nic Batum explains decision to leave Sixers



Adam Aaronson: LaMelo Ball only played 58 games across two seasons headed into 2024-25, and many have forgotten about his unique skillset. If Ball can stay healthy for an entire season, is he capable of being the engine for a high-caliber NBA offense?

Brian Geisinger: I think the answer is yes, though we could probably quibble with some of the specifics. During his second season – when he was named an NBA All-Star at age 20 – Charlotte posted a top-six offense in the NBA. That team ultimately ended up as a low-end Play-In Tournament team, but the offensive numbers were encouraging.



This is more at the edges of his game, but Ball has made some noticeable strides as a downhill driver – dating back to last season. He must contend with a lack of strength and high-end burst; however, by levering the threat of his pull-up or step-back jumper, Ball can bend coverages and get into a seam. Once he’s around the rim, LaMelo will use his tools – length and shooting touch – for artful finishes.



He may not have the necessary power-speed combination to consistently punish different coverages and force two on the ball, which can create some rough stretches of offense, especially when the three-ball isn’t falling. While LaMelo likely isn’t built for pure helio-ball, if a team could surround him with enough shooting, a rim-running lob-catcher to play with in the screen-roll and another talented secondary creator, I believe he can be an engine of an efficient offense that wins lots of games.



In theory, the Hornets have some of those components now – after years of toiling away in mediocrity under the previous ownership. What was once Kemba Walker’s cross to bear became LaMelo’s challenge. The franchise has just never really had enough high-end talent to create a healthy ecosystem on either side of the ball. With a new ownership group, front office and coaching staff, though, things seem to be trending up, albeit with some caveats.



The Hornets were sellers at last season’s trade deadline; they now own future first round picks via Dallas and Miami. If they avoid the playoffs this season, they’ll keep their 2025 lottery-protected pick (San Antonio). Charles Lee is a promising coach. There are already some good young pieces on the roster, too, including Brandon Miller, who holds tremendous potential as a big wing creator and gravity-bending movement shooter. Tre Mann is having a breakout season off the bench as a dynamic guard creator. Mark Williams, when healthy, finally gives Ball a rim-runner with some real pop to dance with in the pick-and-roll. Due to injuries, unfortunately, Ball, Miller and Williams played only 153 minutes together (+5.9 points per 100 possessions, according to pbpstats.com) last season. Williams has yet to play this year, and his return is unknown.



If they could ever get fully healthy, and with another swing at a 2025 lottery pick, there’s a chance to pivot around the Ball-Miller timeline and build something that resembles a fun, competitive Eastern Conference team.



AA: The Sixers could look to trade for a power forward later on in the season, and the Hornets have Grant Williams on their roster in a price range that could fit where the Sixers are looking. What does Williams bring to the table, and what have you seen from him since he was traded to Charlotte at last season's trade deadline?

BG: I’ve enjoyed watching Grant Williams since he got to the Hornets. Over the final few months of last season, Steve Clifford mostly used him as a small-ball five given Charlotte’s roster constraints. Williams can play a few different coverages when defending the pick-and-roll – switching out on perimeter creators and operating out of the drop.



While Williams will never be an amazing interior finisher due to his lack of length and vertical athleticism, he can make plays out of the short roll. Williams shoots it well enough from deep to be a capable floor-spacer or to operate as a pick-and-pop shooter. According to Synergy Sports, Williams shot 36.7 percent on pick-and-pop 3-point attempts with Charlotte last season.



The shooting and hustle-play defensive versatility make him a potential postseason rotation player (43.3 3P% in 61 career playoff games). However, there’s more utility to Williams on the offensive side of the floor.

Clifford leaned into Williams as a high-post hub at times, too, which has been a part of the offensive menu for Lee as well, albeit with an altered setup. He can help get an offense moving in the half court. Williams is a strong and capable handoff player; he makes contact with his screens and helps create separation, plus he’s a good enough passer to facilitate Elbow/Corner sets or split action out of the post. In this capacity, he was rather helpful unlocking Brandon Miller’s movement game – handoff 3s, split cuts to the basket, and curling off down screens. Hypothetically, Williams could be useful for Paul George: an S-tier movement shooter and off-ball scorer



AA: Breaking away from the Hornets for a moment: you watched intently as Sixers rookie guard McCain spent his lone collegiate season at Duke University. What did you think of McCain as a college player and draft prospect, and what are your expectations for his NBA career?

BG: I was bullish on McCain as a prospect from the moment I first saw him up close at Duke. What he lacks in terms of length and big-time athleticism, he makes up for with a blend of strength, movement and shooting touch. He’s also an insane worker. I covered all but 2-3 Duke home games last season, and McCain was on the floor after every single game with his brother, Jayce McCain, going through shooting drills. He loves basketball and wants to be really good.



Beyond the work ethic, there were still plenty of reasons to buy stock in McCain. He’s powerfully built, with tree-trunk legs and a motor that never stops running. He started his freshman season in a bit of a cold snap: McCain was taking good shots in the rhythm of the offense, but stuff just wasn’t dropping. On the other end of the floor, McCain struggled guarding laterally in space and missed defensive rotations.



Over the course of the season, though, McCain started to hit his marks on defense and those three-balls started to fall in waves. Once the jumper got rolling, McCain could unlock his dribble-drive game – fitted with an arsenal of crafty finishes and timely live-ball passes. Duke started to run more empty-side ball screens for McCain and he produced. Of course, his bread-and-butter was his off-ball movement – not just as a shooter but also a screener. By the end of the season, it felt like McCain was atop the scouting report for Duke.



There are some limitations to McCain’s game. I want to see more of what he looks like as an NBA defender. If he can hang on that end, I feel very good about the offense. His outside shot, scoring craft and willingness to move without the ball make him a super malleable player, one that should be in NBA rotations for a long time. Ultimately, I think McCain lands somewhere between a starter-level player and a high-end bench shooter/scorer.



MORE: McCain vs. Knecht draft day takes

More Sixers-Hornets information

• Date/Time: Nov. 10, 7:00 p.m. EST



• TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia



• Spread: Sixers -2.5



Sixers' five-game losing streak

Pistons 105, Sixers 95 | Grizzlies 124, Sixers 107 | Sixers 116, Suns 118 | Sixers 98, Clippers 110 | Sixers 106, Lakers 116

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice