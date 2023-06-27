Game-worn Wilt Chamberlain uniform sells for $1.79 million

Wilt Chamberlain was an all-time dominant force for two of Philadelphia's NBA franchises, the Warriors and the Sixers. In 1962, he had his iconic 100-point game for the Warriors against the Knicks. After the Warriors moved to San Francisco, he got dealt to the Sixers and helped them win their first championship in Philly in 1967, picking up regular season MVP honors along the way.

One piece of Chamberlain's storied history just went for big bucks at a sports memorabilia auction: a game-worn Chamberlain uniform for the Warriors from his rookie 1959-60 season, which was sold for a little over $1.79 million:

As that tweet notes, it sets the record for a vintaged basketball game-worn item.

In Chamberlain's 1960 season, he averaged 37.6 points and 27.0 rebounds per game. Both marks led the NBA. He won both the Rookie of the Year Award and the NBA MVP Award as well on his way to becoming one of the greatest players in basketball history.

