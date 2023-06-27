More Sports:

June 27, 2023

Game-worn Wilt Chamberlain uniform sells for $1.79 million

Wilt Chamberlain's game-worn uniform from his rookie season with the Philadelphia Warriors just sold for a record-breaking $1.79 million at a sports memorabilia auction.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
062315_Wilton Paul Vathis/AP

Wilt Chamberlain following his iconic 100-point game for the Philadelphia Warriors in 1962.

Wilt Chamberlain was an all-time dominant force for two of Philadelphia's NBA franchises, the Warriors and the Sixers. In 1962, he had his iconic 100-point game for the Warriors against the Knicks. After the Warriors moved to San Francisco, he got dealt to the Sixers and helped them win their first championship in Philly in 1967, picking up regular season MVP honors along the way.

One piece of Chamberlain's storied history just went for big bucks at a sports memorabilia auction: a game-worn Chamberlain uniform for the Warriors from his rookie 1959-60 season, which was sold for a little over $1.79 million:

As that tweet notes, it sets the record for a vintaged basketball game-worn item. 

In Chamberlain's 1960 season, he averaged 37.6 points and 27.0 rebounds per game. Both marks led the NBA. He won both the Rookie of the Year Award and the NBA MVP Award as well on his way to becoming one of the greatest players in basketball history. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Philadelphia Warriors Wilt Chamberlain

Videos

Featured

Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed
Limited - Ice Cube Ocean Resort

Ice Cube is coming to Ocean Casino Resort in July

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

175 people arrested during $1.4 million drug bust in Kensington, police say
Kensington Drug Bust

Sponsored

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Eagles

10 reasons the Giants will be a dumpster fire this season
062423DanielJones

Media

FOX News to move Philly-native Jesse Watters to primetime slot
jesse watters fox

Festivals

Philadelphia Taco Festival returning with piñata smashing, eating contest and wrestling
Taco fest

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved