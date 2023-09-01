Students with disabilities in Pa. to receive more time in school under class action settlement

Students with disabilities in Pennsylvania will be able to attend school until they reach 22 years old as part of a settlement reached in a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of a Lower Merion student, officials said on Thursday.

Under the settlement, the state Department of Education must change its age-out policy to allow disabled students to receive special education services at public schools throughout Pennsylvania until their 22nd birthday. Previously, students would age out of the program, and out of educational services, at the end of the school year during which they turned 21.

The policy change also applies to students who aged out of special education services during the 2022-2023 school year. The Department of Education has sent letters out to the caregivers and families of those students, informing them that they are able to reenroll their child in public schools until they reach 22 years old. The Department of Education has also informed superintendents and school administrators about the change, advising them to contact families about the option to reenroll.

The policy update takes effect on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and will continue to offer services to students as they transition into adulthood, including occupational and speech therapy. Each year, there are about 17,000 special education students in Pennsylvania between the ages of 18-21, and approximately 300 of them are 21 years old, the Associated Press reported.

"The PA Department of Education's new policy complies with federal law and allows students to receive the support they are entitled to until they turn 22," the Public Interest Law Center and Berney & Sang, the attorney's representing the plaintiff, said in a statement. "This is a significant step forward for young adults with disabilities in Pennsylvania." We commend PDE for acting promptly and meaningfully in response to our class action lawsuit, and we look forward to working with them to ensure that students with disabilities are able to receive the support they deserve to prepare for the next stage in their lives."

The policy change follows a lawsuit filed on behalf of A.P., a 19-year-old student with multiple disabilities, and his family. The lawsuit claimed that Pennsylvania's previous age-out policy failed to comply with the federal Individuals With Disabilities Education Act, which guarantees disabled students the right to receive special education services until they earn a high school diploma or turn 22 years old.

A.P. was one of the students directly impacted by the state's previous policy. As a student in the Lower Merion School District, he works with personal care assistants and receives occupational therapy, speech therapy and transition services to help him as he prepares for adulthood, according to the Public Interest Law Center.

Prior to the policy change, A.P. would have lost his services in summer 2025. With the policy change, he will be able to access educational and support services until his 22nd birthday in February 2026, more than six months later.

"For children with significant disabilities who are not yet ready to transition out of high school, another school year can make a huge difference in their lives," David Berney, a founding partner of Berney & Sang, said when the lawsuit was filed earlier this year.

In response to previous lawsuits filed in other states, federal courts have largely ruled that states must comply with the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act and provide special education services to disabled students until they turn 22 if they provide education to other students in that same age range. Pennsylvania provides adult learners with access to public education, allowing them to develop basic skills or prepare to participate in their children's education.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but has updated its website with resources for parents and families to reenroll their student in public school.