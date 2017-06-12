Trump plays wedding crasher at New Jersey ceremony

President Donald Trump paid a bit of a surprise visit over the weekend.

Trump crashed a wedding reception happening at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster Township in New Jersey late Saturday night, CNN reported.

Kristen Piatkowski and Tucker Gladhill, the bride and groom, were celebrating with friends and family when Trump played wedding crasher around 10:30 p.m.

Secret Service agents first stopped in to clear the way and make sure the guests wouldn't swarm Trump, who then posed for photos while the crowd chanted, "USA!"









Photo credit: Jonathan Otto

Sean Burke, a guest at the wedding, told The Washington Post that Trump's appearance lasted about four minutes.

“It was very brief. He waved to everyone. Everyone obviously got very excited, got out of their chairs and came to take pictures,” Burke said. “The bride came running out, and he gave her a big hug and a kiss, so she was just ecstatic. And then the groom found out, too."

Before becoming president, Trump would often crash weddings at the golf club. The likelihood was even noted in a since discontinued brochure.

"If he is on-site for your big day, he will likely stop in & congratulate the happy couple. He may take some photos with you but we ask you and your guests to be respectful of his time & privacy," the brochure read, according to The New York Times.

Trump's weekend visit was his second to the New Jersey golf course since becoming president.