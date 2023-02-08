More Culture:

The TV Show: Jay Black, Angelo Cataldi and Rhea Hughes dive into what we're watching

The podcast tackles popular new shows and buzz in the television world

By Michael Tanenbaum
TV Show Podcast Provided Image/The TV Show

'The TV Show' is a weekly podcast hosted by comedian Jay Black, with regular guests Angelo Cataldi and Rhea Hughes.

Time is of the essence In the golden age of television, with a seemingly limitless supply of shows to watch on streaming platforms and broadcast TV.

Jump into "The TV Show," a weekly podcast hosted by comedian Jay Black, with regular guests Angelo Cataldi and his longtime SportsRadio 94WIP co-host Rhea Hughes. They offer insight and analysis about what's trending in TV and film — the good, the bad and everything in between.

This week's episode features highlights from a selection of topics discussed on the podcast since the "The TV Show" debuted in September.

Here's a rundown of what to expect on this week's show:

• Pete Davidson's strange appeal (SPOILER ALERT: Angelo and Jay don't get it, but Rhea kind of does)
• Angelo's dislike of the Tom Cruise Hit "Maverick" (Jay and Angelo have their first real disagreement!)
• "Tulsa King" (Sylvester Stallone plays a mobster who is still having sex at 75 and we're less grossed out about that than we probably should be)
• "The Crown" (Rhea's British Corner segment is the most popular thing on the show for good reason!)
• "Never Have I Ever" (Mindy Kaling's absolutely brilliant show; we try to remember that she's capable of something like this when we're watching "Velma")
• Angelo's hatred of cruise ships (Jay works on them all the time and, well, Angelo's not wrong)
• Learning about sex from TV (Jay's 12-year-old admitted she learned what sex was from Joey on "Friends" and Jay's convinced the state is going to take his children away)

To check out previous full episodes, head to Apple Podcasts or Jay Black's YouTube page.

