The TV Show: Jay Black, Angelo Cataldi and Rhea Hughes dive into what we're watching

Jump into "The TV Show," a weekly podcast hosted by comedian Jay Black, with regular guests Angelo Cataldi and his longtime SportsRadio 94WIP co-host Rhea Hughes. They offer insight and analysis about what's trending in TV and film — the good, the bad and everything in between.

This week's episode features highlights from a selection of topics discussed on the podcast since the "The TV Show" debuted in September.

Here's a rundown of what to expect on this week's show:

• Pete Davidson's strange appeal (SPOILER ALERT: Angelo and Jay don't get it, but Rhea kind of does)

• Angelo's dislike of the Tom Cruise Hit "Maverick" (Jay and Angelo have their first real disagreement!)

• "Tulsa King" (Sylvester Stallone plays a mobster who is still having sex at 75 and we're less grossed out about that than we probably should be)

• "The Crown" (Rhea's British Corner segment is the most popular thing on the show for good reason!)

• "Never Have I Ever" (Mindy Kaling's absolutely brilliant show; we try to remember that she's capable of something like this when we're watching "Velma")

• Angelo's hatred of cruise ships (Jay works on them all the time and, well, Angelo's not wrong)

• Learning about sex from TV (Jay's 12-year-old admitted she learned what sex was from Joey on "Friends" and Jay's convinced the state is going to take his children away)

