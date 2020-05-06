More Sports:

May 06, 2020

Former Eagles DE Vinny Curry mourns half-brother, N.J. principal who died of COVID-19

Dr. Gerald Glisson, a principal at Paterson's Eastside High School, was 46 years old

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry paid tribute to his half-brother, 46-year-old Dr. Gerald Glisson, a school principal in Paterson, New Jersey who died of coronavirus complications.

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end and current NFL free agent Vinny Curry is mourning the loss of his half-brother, a New Jersey high school principal who died last Sunday of coronavirus complications.

Dr. Gerald Glisson, 46, was remembered as a "gentle giant" by family, friends and students of Paterson's Eastside High School after his death.

Curry, 31, posted a message and several photos of himself with Glisson on Instagram, calling him his big brother.

Glisson was employed by the Paterson School District for 20 years, including previous roles as an elementary-level special education teacher, an athletic director for the district and principal at Great Falls Academy.

Local reports described Glisson as a "pillar of the community" whose loss will leave a big void in the schools system and beyond.

Curry, a second-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2012, has spent two stints in Philadelphia during his career. He was part of the 2017-18 team that won Super Bowl LII and returned last season, recording five sacks. In an early projection of the Eagles' 53-man roster for 2020, PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski predicted Curry will return to the Eagles as a free agent.

Glisson played football at Delaware State University and helped mentor Curry on his way to playing Division One football at Marshall University. Glisson leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

