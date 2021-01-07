Virtual greenhouse yoga offered for free by Fairmount Park Conservancy

Fairmount Park Conservancy's virtual greenhouse yoga series continues in the new year, offering a free way to focus on both your physical and mental health from the comfort of home.

Some of the benefits of yoga include increased flexibility and strength, as well as helping to manage stress and increase energy.

Pre-coronavirus, in-person yoga would take place at the Horticulture Center in Fairmount Park. Now, the exercise classes with a view of the tropical plant-filled greenhouse can be accessed remotely.



Through January, the online classes will take place 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Sundays. Instructor Lauren Daddis will lead the sessions. Have a mat and water ready.

Those interested can register for the virtual workouts online.