More Events:

January 07, 2021

Virtual greenhouse yoga offered for free by Fairmount Park Conservancy

The online fitness classes take place Sunday mornings

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Yoga
Virtual greenhouse yoga Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Greenhouse yoga is usually held in-person inside the Horticulture Center in Fairmount Park. However, because of the pandemic, the classes will take place virtually. Those interested can sign up online.

Fairmount Park Conservancy's virtual greenhouse yoga series continues in the new year, offering a free way to focus on both your physical and mental health from the comfort of home.

Some of the benefits of yoga include increased flexibility and strength, as well as helping to manage stress and increase energy.

RELATED: The biggest health trends of 2021 – from microgreens to redefined gym workouts

Pre-coronavirus, in-person yoga would take place at the Horticulture Center in Fairmount Park. Now, the exercise classes with a view of the tropical plant-filled greenhouse can be accessed remotely.

Through January, the online classes will take place 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Sundays. Instructor Lauren Daddis will lead the sessions. Have a mat and water ready.

Those interested can register for the virtual workouts online.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Yoga Philadelphia Online Fairmount

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Protests

Pa. Congresswoman details 'frightening' evacuation scene at U.S. Capitol
U.S. Capitol Trump mob

Food & Drink

Four upcoming Philly restaurants among Food & Wine's 15 most anticipated 2021 openings
New Philly Restaurants 2021

Eagles

Eagles-only 2021 mock draft, version 1.0
100120JaMarrChase

Health News

New Jersey police and firefighters eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations this week
fire police vaccine jersey

Eagles

What they’re saying: Carson Wentz is screwing over the Eagles
Eagles_Cowboys_Carson_Wentz_offensive_line_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022036.jpg

Festivals

Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival moving outdoors this summer
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved