Week 15 non-Eagles rooting guide

Each week during the NFL season we lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the schedule. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

The standings:

NFC East Record Division GB Cowboys 10-3 4-1 - Eagles 10-3 3-1 - Giants 5-8 2-2 5 Commanders 4-9 0-5 6



The NFC East is a two-team race between the Eagles and Cowboys, as usual. As a reminder, the tiebreakers for the division are as follows:



Head-to-head games Division record Record against common opponents

The Eagles are now tied with the Cowboys atop the NFC East after the Cowboys stomped them Week 14. The Cowboys (kinda) lead the NFC East on tiebreakers because they have played (and won) one more divisional game than the Eagles, but if the Eagles win out they'll win the division.

A look at their common opponents so far, should the tiebreaking process get that far:

Common Opponent PHI DAL WAS NYG 49ers Loss Loss Loss Cardinals Loss Win Win Rams Win Win Seahawks Win Loss Loss Bills Win Loss Loss Dolphins Win Loss Loss Jets Loss Win Loss Patriots Win Win Win Win



The next tiebreaker after common opponents is conference record. The Cowboys' loss to the Cardinals (an NFC team) is worse than the Eagles' loss to the Jets (an AFC team).

The NFC East games:

• Cowboys at Bills: This is the game of the week in the NFL. The Bills need to keep winning to stay in playoff contention in the AFC, and the Cowboys need it for playoff seeding purposes. Obviously the Eagles will be rooting hard for a Cowboys loss (duh).



• Commanders at Rams: The more games the Commanders win and mess up their draft positioning, the better.



• Giants at Saints: A few weeks ago, the Giants looked like the worst team in the NFL, but after winning three straight they actually have a 2 percent chance of making the playoffs, per The New York Times' playoff predictor. If they beat the Saints, that'll rise to 7 percent. A loss in New Orleans would more or less end their season.

It's probably not ideal for the Eagles if the Giants come into Philly on Christmas with confidence while riding a four-game winning streak and a puncher's chance of making the playoffs.

